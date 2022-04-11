|
11.04.2022 15:04:17
DGAP-News: GRAMMER designates two new candidates for the Supervisory Board
DGAP-News: Grammer Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Personnel
GRAMMER designates two new candidates for the Supervisory Board
- Dagmar Rehm and Dr. Martin Kleinschmitt nominated to succeed departing members Alfred Weber and Dr. Peter Merten
- Both candidates have decades of experience in operational management and advisory roles as well as supervisory board mandates of listed companies
- Annual General Meeting on May 18, 2022, again to be held as a virtual event
Dagmar Rehm has more than three decades of experience in finance management in a wide range of industries, including infrastructure, mechanical construction, transportation and logistics. She has a wealth of expertise in all commercial areas of a CFO role, especially in corporate finance, accounting, controlling, compliance and business development as well as from the implementation of rating processes and restructuring projects. In the course of her career, she has also advised on two IPOs on the London Stock Exchange. Dagmar Rehm most recently served as CFO of Juwi AG, one of the leading German project developers for wind power and solar plants worldwide, and previously as CFO and member of the Management Board in various companies of the listed Bilfinger Group. Among other roles, she is Deputy Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of Koenig & Bauer Group (SDAX; revenue > EUR 1 billion), where she also serves as Chairwoman of the Audit Committee - a position for which she will also be proposed on the Supervisory Board of GRAMMER AG. With the election of Ms. Rehm, the share of women among the shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board would increase to 50%. The share of women on the Supervisory Board as a whole would then be about 42%.
"We are pleased to be able to propose two proven financial experts to the Annual General Meeting, Dagmar Rehm and Dr. Martin Kleinschmitt, who will also contribute valuable capital market know-how and restructuring expertise," says Gabriele Sons, Chairwoman of the Nomination Committee of GRAMMER's Supervisory Board. "In this way, we are strengthening the competence spectrum of the Board and feel very well positioned for the further development of GRAMMER in a challenging market environment."
This year, the Annual General Meeting of GRAMMER AG will again be held as a virtual event without physical presence and will be broadcast on the internet as usual. The invitation and the complete agenda are available on the website at https://www.grammer.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting/2022.html and in the Federal Gazette.
GRAMMER AG, which has its head office in Ursensollen, specializes in the development and production of complex components and systems for automotive interiors as well as suspension driver and passenger seats for onroad and offroad vehicles. In the Automotive Division, we supply headrests, armrests, center console systems, high-quality interior components and operating systems and innovative thermoplastic components for the automotive industry to prominent car manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers in the vehicle industry. The Commercial Vehicles Division comprises the business segments truck and offroad seats (tractors, construction machinery and forklifts) and train and bus seats. GRAMMER has about 14,000 employees and operates in 19 countries around the world. GRAMMER shares are listed in the Prime Standard and traded on the Munich and Frankfurt stock exchanges via the Xetra electronic trading platform.
Contact:
GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft
Tanja Bücherl
Phone: 0049 9621 66 2113
investor-relations@grammer.com
11.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft
|Grammer-Allee 2
|92289 Ursensollen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)9621 66-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)9621 66-31000
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@grammer.com
|Internet:
|www.grammer.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005895403, DE0005895403
|WKN:
|589540, 589540
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1325353
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1325353 11.04.2022
