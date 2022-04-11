DGAP-News: GRAMMER designates two new candidates for the Supervisory Board

DGAP-News: Grammer Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Personnel



11.04.2022 / 15:04

GRAMMER designates two new candidates for the Supervisory Board

- Dagmar Rehm and Dr. Martin Kleinschmitt nominated to succeed departing members Alfred Weber and Dr. Peter Merten

- Both candidates have decades of experience in operational management and advisory roles as well as supervisory board mandates of listed companies

- Annual General Meeting on May 18, 2022, again to be held as a virtual event



Ursensollen, April 11, 2022 - In today's invitation to the Annual General Meeting on May 18, 2022, GRAMMER AG has announced that the Supervisory Board proposes Dagmar Rehm and Dr. Martin Kleinschmitt as new members of the controlling body. They will stand for election as successors to Alfred Weber and Dr. Peter Merten, who resigned from their positions as members of the Supervisory Board of GRAMMER AG effective as of the end of the Annual General Meeting.

Dagmar Rehm has more than three decades of experience in finance management in a wide range of industries, including infrastructure, mechanical construction, transportation and logistics. She has a wealth of expertise in all commercial areas of a CFO role, especially in corporate finance, accounting, controlling, compliance and business development as well as from the implementation of rating processes and restructuring projects. In the course of her career, she has also advised on two IPOs on the London Stock Exchange. Dagmar Rehm most recently served as CFO of Juwi AG, one of the leading German project developers for wind power and solar plants worldwide, and previously as CFO and member of the Management Board in various companies of the listed Bilfinger Group. Among other roles, she is Deputy Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of Koenig & Bauer Group (SDAX; revenue > EUR 1 billion), where she also serves as Chairwoman of the Audit Committee - a position for which she will also be proposed on the Supervisory Board of GRAMMER AG. With the election of Ms. Rehm, the share of women among the shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board would increase to 50%. The share of women on the Supervisory Board as a whole would then be about 42%.

Dr. Martin Kleinschmitt is a lawyer and CEO of Noerr Consulting AG, a consulting unit of leading European law firm Noerr (500+ lawyers). He has a broad range of expertise in financing, restructuring, management consulting and interim management. As a trained banker with many years of experience as a CFO, also in listed companies, he combines commercial and strategic expertise with specialist legal know-how. He currently serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SAF-HOLLAND SE, a global listed commercial vehicle supplier, and thus has valuable industry expertise, especially with regard to GRAMMER's Commercial Vehicles Division.

"We are pleased to be able to propose two proven financial experts to the Annual General Meeting, Dagmar Rehm and Dr. Martin Kleinschmitt, who will also contribute valuable capital market know-how and restructuring expertise," says Gabriele Sons, Chairwoman of the Nomination Committee of GRAMMER's Supervisory Board. "In this way, we are strengthening the competence spectrum of the Board and feel very well positioned for the further development of GRAMMER in a challenging market environment."

This year, the Annual General Meeting of GRAMMER AG will again be held as a virtual event without physical presence and will be broadcast on the internet as usual. The invitation and the complete agenda are available on the website at https://www.grammer.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting/2022.html and in the Federal Gazette.



