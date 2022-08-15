DGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces H1 2022 results

|
15.08.2022 06:50:22
Grand City Properties S.A. announces H1 2022 results
|
DGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A.
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report/Real Estate
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR H1 2022 WITH ROBUST OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE AT RECORD LOW VACANCY AND STRONG FINANCIAL PROFILE
Luxembourg, August 15, 2022 Grand City Properties S.A. (GCP or the Company) announces results for the first half of 2022 with net rental income amounting to 195 million, increasing by 6% as compared to the 183 million recorded in the first half of 2021. The increase was primarily the result of net acquisitions made in past periods further supported by the strong rental like-for-like growth of 3.0%. For the first half 2022, adjusted EBITDA amounted to 152 million, growing by 3% as compared to 147 million generated in the same period in 2021 primarily as the result of the strong rental growth, offset by cost inflation. FFO I in H1 2022 amounted to 97 million, increasing by 3% year over year. The FFO I per share increased to 0.59 from 0.56, primarily due the full effect of the accretive share buybacks executed in 2021. The company recorded revaluations and capital gains in the amount of 234 million in H1 2022, 2.5% on a like-for-like basis and net of capex or 3.3% including capex, which underscore the operational improvements achieved and the quality of the portfolios locations.
At the end of the reporting period, GCP closed approx. 250 million which were signed earlier in the year. The acquisitions consisted of approx. 1,000 units mainly located in London and Berlin which will further support rental growth in future periods.
In H1 2022, GCP continued optimizing its debt profile. Actions taken include the repayment of over 615 million of debt which consisted of the redemption of the 450 million Series F convertible bonds and prepayment of over 165 million of short-term bank loans. The debt optimization measures have resulted in no upcoming debt maturities until 2024 and sufficient liquidity to cover debt maturities until mid-2025. Furthermore, GCP has a high proportion of 95% interest hedged debt, all of which is either fixed or swapped helping to shield the company from rising interest rates and the current volatility in capital markets. GCP maintains a strong liquidity position, with approximately 450 million of cash and liquid assets as well as 300 million of undrawn credit facilities. As of June 2022, the Companys cost of debt remains low at 1.1% with an average debt maturity of 6.4 years.
Refael Zamir, CEO of Grand City Properties: "In the first half of 2022, we continued to lift the potential of our portfolio which has been exemplified by strong rental growth and the record low vacancy rate. Our enhanced asset quality and strong financial profile puts us in a strong position to navigate the current market environment and deliver on our full year guidance for 2022.
Financial statements for H1 2022 are available on the Company's website:
https://www.grandcityproperties.com/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports/
For definitions of the alternative performance measures please see the relevant section in the pages 26 - 29 of the financial statements for H1 2022, which you can find on the website under investor relations > publications > financial reports or follow this link:
https://www.grandcityproperties.com/fileadmin/user_upload/03_investor_relations/Downloads/2022/GCP_Q2_2022.pdf
About the Company
The Company is a specialist in residential real estate, value-add opportunities in densely populated areas primarily in Germany and London. The Companys strategy is to improve its properties by repositioning and intensive tenant management, and then create value by subsequently raising occupancy and rental levels. Further information: www.grandcityproperties.com
Grand City Properties S.A. (ISIN: LU0775917882) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 40, Rue du Curé, L-1368 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and being registered with the Luxembourg trade and companies register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés Luxembourg) under number B 165 560. The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime Standard segment of Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Contact:
Grand City Properties S.A.
