24.03.2022 08:00:35
DGAP-News: Great order intake 2021 - More than tripling compared to previous year
DGAP-News: PVA TePla AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
Great order intake 2021 - More than tripling compared to previous year
- Group sales of EUR 155.7 million (2020: EUR 137.0 million)
- EBITDA at EUR 23.0 million (2020: EUR 22.7 million)
- Order intake at EUR 312.5 million (2020: EUR 92.7 million)
- Order backlog at EUR 283.3 million (2020: EUR 125.0 million)
PVA TePla AG (ISIN DE0007461006), a major systems manufacturer and equipment supplier for the semiconductor industry and for high-tech materials, today published its Annual Report 2021.
Group sales - segment sales
Sales in the Semiconductor Systems division increased by a further 29% to EUR 117.8 million in fiscal year 2021 (previous year: EUR 91.4 million). The main growth drivers were sales of crystal growing systems for the semiconductor wafer industry and metrology systems. The Industrial Systems Division achieved sales of EUR 37.9 million (previous year: EUR 45.6 million). Brazing systems for the electrical industry, process systems for vacuum sintering of hard metals, diffusion brazing systems for complex, high-purity workpieces such as heat exchangers accounted for the majority of system sales.
Very high order intake - threefold increase compared with 2021 - order backlog until 2025
Outlook and forecast
"We continue to expect significant growth in the semiconductor industry. The Advanced Materials business with its vacuum and high-temperature process equipment is also benefiting from investments in the semiconductor industry and also in renewable energies," explains CEO Manfred Bender and continues, "one challenge in the current fiscal year will certainly be the possible effects of supply bottlenecks. We are working at full speed to keep these as low as possible. In this respect, the PVA TePla Group benefits from its business model of having long-term orders at our disposal, so that we can place our orders with our suppliers at an early stage."
The audited consolidated financial statements 2021 are published on March 24, 2022 and can be downloaded from the company's website www.pvatepla.com as of this date.
