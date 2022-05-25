|
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: 2022 virtual ordinary Annual General Meeting of GRENKE AG resolves dividend and appoints new Supervisory Board members
2022 virtual ordinary Annual General Meeting of GRENKE AG resolves dividend and appoints new Supervisory Board members
Baden-Baden, May 25, 2022: Today, GRENKE AG held its ordinary Annual General Meeting, which was again held as a virtual event. The shareholders of GRENKE AG resolved to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.51 per share, which is higher than the dividend in the previous year (2021: EUR 0.26). Shareholders also approved all other agenda items by a majority.
Two members were reelected to the Supervisory Board with shareholders confirming the mandates of Norbert Freisleben and Jens Rönnberg for a further term of office until the end of the Annual General Meeting in 2026. In addition, the actions of all current and former members of the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board were approved. The remuneration report for the Board of Directors was approved by 88.31% of shareholders, and an adjustment to Supervisory Board remuneration was approved by 99.17% of shareholders.
As in the previous year, BDO AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Hamburg, was appointed as the auditor for the current financial year. At the time of the vote, a total of 74.80% (2021: 73.47%) of the shareholders were represented.
The detailed voting results are available at https://www.grenke.com/investor-relations/general-meeting/.
For further information, please contact:
About GRENKE
The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKEs products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKEs activities.
Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the GRENKE Group operates in 33 countries and employs more than 1,800 staff worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed in the SDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).
