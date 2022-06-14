|
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: EUR 20 million in additional development loans for small and medium-sized enterprises NRW.BANK and GRENKE BANK AG launch tenth global loan
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
EUR 20 million in additional development loans for small and medium-sized enterprises NRW.BANK and GRENKE BANK AG launch tenth global loan
Baden-Baden/Dusseldorf, June 14, 2022: Self-employed professionals and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in North Rhine-Westphalia can lease their new business purchases once again using development funds at favourable terms. This has been made possible by GRENKE BANK AG and NRW.BANK through their provision of another global loan of EUR 20 million, which is the tenth global loan since 2010 and the first since the start of the corona pandemic.
"Our global loan secures favourable leasing terms for the business purchases of self-employed professionals and SMEs in NRW," says Michael Stölting, member of the Managing Board of NRW.BANK. "As the state development bank for North Rhine-Westphalia, we support SMEs and self-employed professionals in NRW in all financing matters."
Helge Kramer, GRENKE BANK AG's member of the Board of Directors for the Markets business unit, explains: "We are extremely pleased with this anniversary celebrating twelve years of successful cooperation marked by our tenth global loan with NRW.BANK. This loan enables us to offer small and medium-sized enterprises favourable, demand-based financing options in a fast and uncomplicated manner."
Those eligible for funding include commercial enterprises and self-employed professionals based in NRW with annual sales of up to EUR 500 million. Private purchases are excluded from the promotion. Self-employed professionals receive promotion vouchers from GRENKE, which are to be completed and submitted to GRENKE with the lease application. When the lease contract is concluded, the promotion voucher can be redeemed and the individual amount, which depends on lease instalments and terms, is credited as a lump sum payment to the lease customer in advance.
For more information, please visit www.grenke.com or www.nrwbank.de/en/.
For further information, please contact:
About GRENKE
About NRW.BANK
14.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
