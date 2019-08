DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Resignation of Supervisory Board member Heinz Panter

DGAP-News: GRENKE AG / Key word(s): Personnel

20.08.2019 / 10:41

Baden-Baden, August 20, 2019: Heinz Panter, member of the Supervisory Board of GRENKE AG, today informed the Company that he is resigning as Supervisory Board member with immediate effect and leaving the Supervisory Board. GRENKE AG plans to apply for a court-appointed successor until the end of the Annual General Meeting in 2020, at which time a new Supervisory Board member shall be elected. GRENKE AG thanks Mr Panter for his work and wishes him all the best for the future.

For further information, please contact:

GRENKE AG

Investor Relations

Neuer Markt 2

76532 Baden-Baden

Phone: +49 7221 5007-204

Email: investor@grenke.de

Internet: www.grenke.com

