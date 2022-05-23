DGAP-News: HAEMATO AG publishes figures for Q1 2022: further improvement in EBIT margin and confirmation of guidance

DGAP-News: HAEMATO AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement

HAEMATO AG publishes figures for Q1 2022: further improvement in EBIT margin and confirmation of guidance



23.05.2022 / 08:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





______________________________________________________________________________

HAEMATO AG publishes figures for Q1 2022: further improvement in EBIT margin and confirmation of guidance

- Group turnover decreases to EUR 54.6 million (EUR 73.9 million in Q1-2021) due to product portfolio adjustment

- Group EBITDA of EUR 2.3 million (previous year: EUR 2.8 million); EBIT of EUR 2.0 million (previous year: EUR 2.4 million)

- First effects of operational process optimisations are reflected in improved EBIT margin of 3.6 % (compared to 3.3 % in the same period of the previous year)

- Equity ratio increases from 79.5% to 80.3%

Berlin, 23 May 2022 HAEMATO AG (ISIN: DE000289VV1) announces figures for the first quarter of 2022. According to these figures, the Group's consolidated revenue fell to EUR 54.6 million in the first quarter (previous year: EUR 73.9 million). EBITDA fell from EUR 2.8 million in the same quarter of the previous year to EUR 2.3 million. EBIT amounted to EUR 2.0 million in the first quarter of 2022 (previous year: EUR 2.4 million). The EBITDA margin increased from 3.8% (same quarter of the previous year) to 4.2%. The EBIT margin rose from 3.3% in the previous year to 3.6%. This also includes certain follow-up costs for the restructuring of the group.

"We are thus continuing on a good path of steadily improving our EBIT margin through consistent product management. Compared to the first quarter of 2020, in which the EBIT margin was just 0.9%, we have already been able to quadruple the margin," says Patrick Brenske, CEO of HAEMATO AG.

The decline in turnover of around 26% is in line with the ongoing optimisation of the product portfolio from the Specialty Pharma segment towards higher-margin products. In addition, special effects related to the reporting date were recorded, which led to a shift in sales volumes from the end of the first quarter to the beginning of the second quarter.

The new Lifestyle and Aesthetics segment contributed disproportionately to the result and will be further expanded in the future. Preparations for the approval of a proprietary botulinum toxin for the European market are proceeding according to plan.

Equity rose from EUR 144.7 million as of 31 December 2021 to EUR 146.1 million as of 31 March 2022. The equity ratio increased accordingly from 79.5% to 80.3%.

The company confirms its guidance for the 2022 business year and continues to expect an EBIT of EUR 8 to 10 million.

The Annual General Meeting will be held in Berlin on 12 July 2022. The invitation will be sent out approximately six weeks in advance.

About HAEMATO:

HAEMATO AG was founded in 1993 and is a pharmaceutical company with a focus on trading in high-priced special pharmaceuticals (with a therapeutic focus on oncology, HIV, rheumatology, and other chronic diseases) as well as the development and distribution of medical products and own brands, particularly in the area of "Lifestyle & Aesthetics". HAEMATO AG is listed on the Basic Board (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Further information can be found at www.haemato.de.

Contact:HAEMATO AG, Investor RelationsTelefon: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 70ir@haemato.ag