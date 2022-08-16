|
16.08.2022 15:45:10
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on D-share Dividend
|
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
/ Key word(s): Dividend
Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
Qingdao, Province of Shandong, People's Republic of China
The companys annual general meeting of 28 June 2022 resolved to distribute, for each registered ordinary D-share, a
dividend per share in the amount of EUR 0.06534990 gross
dividend per share in the amount of EUR 0.05881491 less 10% withholding tax in China
payable as of 23 August 2022
for the 2021 financial year. Shareholders entitled to dividends are those for whom shares in the company will be recorded on 22 August 2022 (record date).
The exchange rate of EUR 1 = RMB 7.0598 is based on the average exchange rate of the last five business days prior to the general meeting.
The company's shares will be listed ex dividend in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) on 23 August 2022.
The dividend will generally be paid out via Clearstream Banking AG subject to a deduction of Chinese withholding tax of 10%. The Chinese withholding tax may generally be creditable against German income tax (Körperschaftsteuer/Einkommensteuer) on Chinese income or may be tax-deductible when determining the income.
A German entity paying out the investment income (i.e. as a general rule the respective custodian) will generally pay out the dividends of a company domiciled in the People's Republic of China to shareholders who are subject to unlimited tax liability in Germany after deduction of German investment income tax (Kapitalertragsteuer) (final withholding tax (Abgeltungsteuer)). The tax deduction generally amounts to 25% plus solidarity surcharge (Solidaritätszuschlag) at a rate of 5.5% (the effective tax rate thus being 26.375%) and church tax (Kirchensteuer), if applicable (depending on the individual denomination and the state of residence). The assessment base for investment income tax is the gross dividend.
As a general rule, the obligation to deduct investment income tax always applies to the domestic disbursing agent, unless the shareholders have submitted a non-assessment certificate (Nichtveranlagungs-Bescheinigung) or an exemption certificate (Freistellungsauftrag). Whether the dividend is actually taxable for the shareholder is irrelevant for the deduction of investment income tax. An exemption from tax deduction is therefore possible if, for example,
For the respective individual requirements, reference is made at this point to the regulations of German tax law (esp. section 43 para. 2, para. 3 in connection with section 44a of the German Income Tax Act (Einkommensteuergesetz EStG). If it is not possible to refrain from the German investment income tax deduction, the withholding agent, i.e. the domestic disbursing agent, is to check whether the Chinese withholding tax levied in the amount of the withholding tax under the German-Chinese double taxation treaty can be credited directly against the investment income tax in the deduction procedure. This is only possible to the extent that the dividends are deemed to be income from capital assets, which is particularly the case with individuals holding shares as non-business assets (section 43a para. 3 sentence 1 of the German Income Tax Act; German Federal Ministry of Finance (BMF), 18 January 2016, Federal Tax Gazette (BStBl.) I 2016, p. 85, para. 202 in connection with the German Federal Ministry of Finance (BMF), 31 March 2022, Federal Tax Gazette (BStBl.) I 2022, p. 328, para. 3). According to the overview issued by the German Federal Tax Office (Bundeszentralamt für Steuern BZSt) regarding the rates of creditable foreign withholding tax, the creditable Chinese withholding tax amounts to 10% if no exemption exists.1 If the Chinese withholding tax is credited against the investment income tax by the disbursing agent, the investment income tax is only levied as a result at a rate reflecting the difference to a tax deduction of 25%. If the crediting of the withholding tax is not possible for the disbursing agent, a crediting of the foreign withholding tax cannot take place in the deduction procedure at the level of the disbursing agent. The shareholder may then achieve relief from taxation in the assessment procedure.
__________
1 See https://www.bzst.de/SharedDocs/Downloads/DE/EU_OECD/anrechenbare_ausl_quellensteuer_2022.pdf
The taxation of dividends for persons subject to unlimited tax liability in Germany can be summarised as follows:
1. Individuals holding the D-shares as non-business assets for tax purposes:
2. Individuals holding the D-shares as business assets for tax purposes or through a commercial partnership:
3. Corporate taxable entities (including corporations and companies liable to pay corporate income tax):
In the case of foreign shareholders who are not resident in Germany, the Chinese withholding tax of 10% may be credited against a tax payable on the dividend in the respective country in accordance with the national tax provisions of that respective country or the provisions of a corresponding double taxation treaty.
We would like to point out that the above information merely serves as an overview and can therefore neither be a complete presentation of all national or international tax issues, nor can it take into account the peculiarities of specific individual cases.
Investors are advised to seek advice from a member of the tax advisory profession on the specific tax consequences of their investment.
Frankfurt am Main, in August 2022
On behalf of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
Deutsche Bank
Aktiengesellschaft
16.08.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
|Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
|26610 Qingdao
|China
|Phone:
|+49 6172 9454 143
|Fax:
|+49 6172 9454 42143
|E-mail:
|ir@haier.hk
|Internet:
|smart-home.haier.com
|ISIN:
|CNE1000031C1, CNE000000CG9, CNE1000048K8
|WKN:
|A2JM2W, A2QHT7
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1418757
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1418757 16.08.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Qingdao Haier Co Ltd Registered D-Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Qingdao Haier Co Ltd Registered D-Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Qingdao Haier Co Ltd Registered D-Shs
|1,10
|1,53%