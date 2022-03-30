DGAP-News: HAMBORNER REIT AG acquires large-scale retail property in Kempten

DGAP-News: HAMBORNER REIT AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Real Estate

30.03.2022 / 07:00

HAMBORNER REIT AG acquires large-scale retail property in Kempten

Duisburg, 30 March 2022 - HAMBORNER REIT AG has signed the purchase agreement for a state-of-the-art DIY store with a garden centre at an established commercial location in Kempten.

The Bavarian town of Kempten (Allgäu) characterized by highly attractive economic and demographic trends, a great centrality rating and good future prospects. The property acquired is conveniently located for traffic at a site that benefits from distinct visibility, extensive parking and direct links to local public transport.

The main tenant of the approximately 17,400 m² property is TOOM Baumarkt GmbH, a subsidiary of the German food retailer REWE Group, which has signed a long-term lease until 2034. The property is currently fully let with a weighted average lease term of 11.2 years.

The building has relatively high energy standards and, among other things, is equipped with state-of-the-art pellet heating and a large-scale photovoltaic system. Furthermore, the property has the potential for extension/conversion that can be utilised by the seller given appropriate demand, possibly at short notice. In turn, this could drive up the annual rental income and entail a subsequent adjustment of the purchase price.

The gross initial yield is 5.1%. The parties to the transaction have agreed not to disclose any further details. The property is expected to be transferred to HAMBORNER's portfolio in the second quarter of 2022.

The property is being sold by the Seyband Group, whose consultant in the transaction was GreenHill Properties.

ABOUT HAMBORNER REIT AG

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around 1.6 billion. The portfolio focuses on modern office properties at established locations as well as attractive local supply properties as large-scale retail assets, retail parks and DIY stores in major German cities and mid-sized centres.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is distinguished by its many years of experience on the property and capital market, its consistent and sustainably attractive dividend strategy and its lean and transparent corporate structure. The company is a registered real estate investment trust (REIT) and benefits from corporation and trade tax exemption at company level.

