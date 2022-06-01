DGAP-News: HAMBORNER REIT AG appoints new member of Management Board, ensuring succession planning well in advance

DGAP-News: HAMBORNER REIT AG / Key word(s): Personnel

PRESS RELEASE

HAMBORNER REIT AG appoints new member of Management Board, ensuring succession planning well in advance

- Appointment of Sarah Verheyen as member of the Management Board as at 1 October 2022

- Management Board temporarily increased to three members and enhancement of diversity

Duisburg, 1 June 2022 The Supervisory Board of HAMBORNER REIT AG yesterday has unanimously resolved to appoint Ms Sarah Verheyen to the companys Management Board for a term of three years effective 1 October 2022. This decision was made in conjunction with the succession planning to fill Mr Hans Richard Schmitzs seat on the Management Board when it becomes vacant from the end of 2022.

To ensure a smooth handover of Mr Schmitzs seat, the Supervisory Board launched a structured succession planning process last year, which has now successfully been completed. Looking ahead, Sarah Verheyen will mainly assume responsibility for operating activities and will succeed Mr Schmitz as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) from the end of 2022. Mr Schmitz will be stepping down from the company as planned due to age. Furthermore, Ms Verheyen will also be taking on the position of Chief Investment Officer (CIO). Following his retirement, Mr Schmitzs financial responsibilities will be transferred to the CEO of the company, Mr Niclas Karoff.

Sarah Verheyen (36) has extensive expertise in the property industry. She has held various management positions, including in the areas of asset and transaction management. Her CV also includes positions at KINGSTONE, JLL and ACREST.

We are delighted to have found a proven property expert in Ms Verheyen, who has pertinent experience in line with HAMBORNERs extended investment strategy. We firmly believe that Ms Verheyen will continue Mr Schmitzs many years of success and will be a defining factor in the companys future development. Moreover, her appointment marks another key step towards enhancing our diversity, said Dr Andreas Mattner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Sarah Verheyen is highly competent in the companys key areas, and will keep the firm moving forward in a dynamic market environment. I look forward to working with her in future, and feel confidently that together we will continue HAMBORNERs successful growth trajectory, added Niclas Karoff.

Sarah Verheyen said: I am pleased to be taking over from Hans Richard Schmitz and look forward to working with Niclas Karoff. My goal is help define HAMBORNERs growth roadmap for the future, and to further emphasise the aspects of sustainability and digitalisation.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around 1.6 billion. The portfolio focuses on modern office properties at established locations as well as attractive local supply properties as large-scale retail assets, retail parks and DIY stores in central inner-city locations, district centres and highly frequented edge-of-town sites in major German cities and mid-sized centres.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is distinguished by its many years of experience on the property and capital market, its consistent and sustainably attractive dividend strategy and its lean and transparent corporate structure. The company is a registered real estate investment trust (REIT) and benefits from corporation and trade tax exemption at company level.

