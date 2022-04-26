DGAP-News: HAMBORNER REIT AG: Stable business performance in first quarter of 2022

DGAP-News: HAMBORNER REIT AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

HAMBORNER REIT AG: Stable business performance in first quarter of 2022



26.04.2022 / 07:00

PRESS RELEASE

HAMBORNER REIT AG: Stable business performance in first quarter of 2022

- Rental income of 20.8 million (-4.4%)

- FFO declines to 11.0 million (-13.0%)

- Net asset value (NAV) per share of 12.23 (+1.0%)

- Successful progress in portfolio expansion

- Strong letting performance and consistently low vacancy rate

OVERVIEW OF KEY FIGURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2022

Duisburg, 26 April 2022 - HAMBORNER REIT AG has continued the positive business performance of the previous year and enjoyed a stable revenue development again in the first quarter. Despite the disposal of a number of properties over the past twelve months in line with strategy, rental income amounted to 20.8 million and was thus only 4.4% lower than the previous year's level. Funds from operations (FFO) fell by around 1.7 million or 13.0% to 11.0 million in the first three months. FFO per share accordingly came to 0.14. Besides the lower rental income, this decline was mainly due to increased maintenance and interest expenses.

The company's financial position remains very comfortable. As at 31 March 2022, the REIT equity ratio was at a consistently high level of 60.8%. The loan-to-value (LTV) ratio was reduced to 41.1%.

PORTFOLIO DEVELOPMENT

During the first quarter of 2022, the portfolio was expanded with a large-scale retail property in Freiburg. This modern DIY store with a garden centre has been leased to the long-standing tenant OBI until 2033 and will contribute around 1.3 million to the company's rental income. The purchase price was 18.8 million. Taking account of the annual ground rents, the gross initial yield is 5.6%. With regard to disposals, another high-street retail asset - the Lemgo property - was transferred to the buyer at the end of the first quarter.

After this disposal and the addition of the property in Freiburg, HAMBORNER had a portfolio of 68 properties with a total value of 1.621 billion as at 31 March 2022. Net asset value (NAV) per share was up by around 1.0% as against the end of 2021 at 12.23 (12.11).

Over the past weeks, the company systematically continued its portfolio expansion by acquiring a DIY store with a long-term lease in Kempten, Bavaria, which was transferred to the HAMBORNER portfolio on 22 April 2022. The gross initial yield on the investment was 5.1%.

OPERATING PERFORMANCE

Regarding the leases outstanding for renewal in 2022, the company has already achieved initial successes and agreed follow-on leases or renewals for around 17,500 m² of rental space. The company is also continuing to benefit from the high level of satisfaction among its existing tenants, as reflected again in a high retention rate of around 80%.

Thanks to successful letting activity, the average remaining term of the leases (6.1 years) and the occupancy rate (97.7% according to the EPRA definition) remained at a high level as at 31 March 2022.

OUTLOOK

Despite the growing uncertainty as a result of the geopolitical and economic developments, the company is standing by its most recently published estimates for business performance over the remainder of the year and still anticipates income from rents and leases between 84.0 million and 86.0 million. Operating earnings (FFO) are expected to be between 46.5 million and 50.5 million, while net asset value (NAV) per share will be roughly on previous year's level as at the end of this year.

KEY FINANCIAL AND PORTFOLIO FIGURES AS OF 31 MARCH 2022

Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Change Income from rents and leases 20.8m 21.8m -4.4% Operating result 5.3m 7.3m -27.8% Period result 2.1m 10.4m -79.9% Funds from Operations 11.0m 12.7m -13.0% Funds from Operations (FFO) per share 0.14 0.16 -13.9% 31 March 2022 31 Dec. 2021 Change REIT equity ratio 60.8% 61.0% -0.2%-points Loan to Value (LTV) 41.1% 41.3% -0.2%-points EPRA Net Asset Value (NAV) 995.1m 984.9m +1.0% EPRA Net Asset Value (NAV) per share 12.23 12.11 +1.0% EPRA Net Tangible Assets (NTA) 994.6m 984.4m +1.0% EPRA Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per share 12.23 12.10 +1.1% Fair value of the property portfolio 1,621.1m 1,604.0m +1.1% EPRA vacancy rate 2.3% 2.0% +0.3%-points Weighted remaining term of leases in years 6.1 years 6.1 years 0.0 years

The full interim statement for the first quarter of 2022 is available for download at https://www.hamborner.de/en/financial-reports/

ABOUT HAMBORNER REIT AG

HAMBORNER REIT AG a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around 1.5 billion. The portfolio focuses on modern office properties at established locations as well as attractive local supply properties as large-scale retail assets, retail parks and DIY stores in central inner-city locations, district centres and highly-frequented edge-of-town sites of major German cities and mid-sized centres.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is distinguished by its many years of experience on the property and capital market, its consistent and sustainably attractive dividend strategy and its lean and transparent corporate structure. The company is a registered real estate investment trust (REIT) and benefits from corporation and trade tax exemption at company level.

