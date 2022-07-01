Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
01.07.2022 16:00:07

DGAP-News: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: HHLA and EUROGATE make joint declaration on cooperation talks

Hamburg, 1 July 2022

In light of the current geo-political situation and its unforeseeable impact, the two terminal operators HHLA and EUROGATE have agreed to delay their talks on a cooperation until the general economic conditions have stabilised enough to ensure a successful continuation. The parties involved have agreed not to disclose the results of the negotiations to date.
 

Contact:
Julia Hartmann
Head of Investor Relations

HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG
Bei St. Annen 1, D-20457 Hamburg, www.hhla.de

Tel: +49-40-3088-3397
Fax: +49-40-3088-55-3397
E-mail: investor-relations@hhla.de

