|
01.07.2022 16:00:07
DGAP-News: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: HHLA and EUROGATE make joint declaration on cooperation talks
|
DGAP-News: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Hamburg, 1 July 2022
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG
HHLA and EUROGATE make joint declaration on cooperation talks
In light of the current geo-political situation and its unforeseeable impact, the two terminal operators HHLA and EUROGATE have agreed to delay their talks on a cooperation until the general economic conditions have stabilised enough to ensure a successful continuation. The parties involved have agreed not to disclose the results of the negotiations to date.
Julia Hartmann
Head of Investor Relations
HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG
Bei St. Annen 1, D-20457 Hamburg, www.hhla.de
Tel: +49-40-3088-3397
Fax: +49-40-3088-55-3397
E-mail: investor-relations@hhla.de
01.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG
|Bei St. Annen 1
|20457 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40-3088-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40-3088-3355
|E-mail:
|info@hhla.de
|Internet:
|www.hhla.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0S8488
|WKN:
|A0S848
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1389227
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1389227 01.07.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!