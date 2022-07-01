DGAP-News: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: HHLA and EUROGATE make joint declaration on cooperation talks

DGAP-News: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: HHLA and EUROGATE make joint declaration on cooperation talks



01.07.2022 / 16:00

Hamburg, 1 July 2022 Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG HHLA and EUROGATE make joint declaration on cooperation talks In light of the current geo-political situation and its unforeseeable impact, the two terminal operators HHLA and EUROGATE have agreed to delay their talks on a cooperation until the general economic conditions have stabilised enough to ensure a successful continuation. The parties involved have agreed not to disclose the results of the negotiations to date.

Contact:Julia HartmannHead of Investor RelationsHAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AGBei St. Annen 1, D-20457 Hamburg, www.hhla.deTel: +49-40-3088-3397Fax: +49-40-3088-55-3397E-mail: investor-relations@hhla.de

