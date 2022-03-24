DGAP-News: Hannover Re makes insurtech innovation platform hr | equarium openly accessible

DGAP-News: Hannover Rück SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Hannover Re makes insurtech innovation platform hr | equarium openly accessible



24.03.2022 / 07:30

Corporate news

Hannover Re makes insurtech innovation platform hr | equarium openly accessible

Hannover Re strengthens strategic positioning as innovation catalyst

Opening up of the platform facilitates even more partnerships between insurers and insurtechs

Continuing popularity of the platform with insurers and insurtechs

Hannover, 24 March 2022: Following the launch of hr | equarium in 2019 Hannover Re is opening up its innovation platform to all interested parties with immediate effect and thereby offering even more insurers direct access to a pool of innovative services and solutions from insurtechs around the world.

hr | equarium has so far been used on a regular basis by more than 700 clients of Hannover Re from over 100 countries. Insurtechs all over the world use the platform to offer currently more than 160 solutions from innovative areas such as cyber, telematics and parametrics, among others.

"Like a dating service for singles, hr | equarium acts as a go-between for insurers and insurtechs and has established itself in this role as the leading innovation platform," said Claude Chèvre, the responsible member of Hannover Re's Executive Board. "As an international reinsurer, we see ourselves as an innovation catalyst, a partnership-based driving force for innovation. With hr | equarium we have been delivering real added value to the industry since 2019. I am delighted that we are now initiating the next phase of expansion by making the platform openly accessible. Going forward we will continue to evolve it and adjust it to the needs of insurtechs and insurers."

As part of its innovation and digitalisation strategy Hannover Re focuses on digital partnerships and on providing partnership-based support for its customers in the digital transformation.

With the innovation platform hr | equarium Hannover Re offers the insurance industry easy access to innovative solutions along the entire value chain. hr | equarium delivers crucial competitive factors for primary insurers with a view to fulfilling the needs of their customers in areas such as digitalisation and innovation.



hr | equarium is Hannover Re's publicly accessible insurtech innovation platform. The platform bridges the gap between digital innovators and insurance companies. Insurers gain direct access to a pool of innovative services and solutions from insurtechs around the world, as well as to concrete use cases and successful implementations. Insurtechs, on the other hand, can market their solutions worldwide. More information about the platform can be found at http://www.equarium.com.

Hannover Re, with gross premium of more than EUR 27 billion, is the third-largest reinsurer in the world. It transacts all lines of property & casualty and life & health reinsurance and is present on all continents with more than 3,000 staff. Established in 1966, the Hannover Re Group today has a network of more than 170 subsidiaries, branches and representative offices worldwide. The Group's German business is written by the subsidiary E+S Rück. The rating agencies most relevant to the insurance industry have awarded both Hannover Re and E+S Rück outstanding financial strength ratings: Standard & Poor's AA- "Very Strong" and A.M. Best A+ "Superior".

