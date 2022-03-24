|
24.03.2022 07:30:29
DGAP-News: Hannover Re makes insurtech innovation platform hr | equarium openly accessible
|
DGAP-News: Hannover Rück SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Corporate news
Hannover Re makes insurtech innovation platform hr | equarium openly accessible
Hannover, 24 March 2022: Following the launch of hr | equarium in 2019 Hannover Re is opening up its innovation platform to all interested parties with immediate effect and thereby offering even more insurers direct access to a pool of innovative services and solutions from insurtechs around the world.
hr | equarium has so far been used on a regular basis by more than 700 clients of Hannover Re from over 100 countries. Insurtechs all over the world use the platform to offer currently more than 160 solutions from innovative areas such as cyber, telematics and parametrics, among others.
"Like a dating service for singles, hr | equarium acts as a go-between for insurers and insurtechs and has established itself in this role as the leading innovation platform," said Claude Chèvre, the responsible member of Hannover Re's Executive Board. "As an international reinsurer, we see ourselves as an innovation catalyst, a partnership-based driving force for innovation. With hr | equarium we have been delivering real added value to the industry since 2019. I am delighted that we are now initiating the next phase of expansion by making the platform openly accessible. Going forward we will continue to evolve it and adjust it to the needs of insurtechs and insurers."
As part of its innovation and digitalisation strategy Hannover Re focuses on digital partnerships and on providing partnership-based support for its customers in the digital transformation.
With the innovation platform hr | equarium Hannover Re offers the insurance industry easy access to innovative solutions along the entire value chain. hr | equarium delivers crucial competitive factors for primary insurers with a view to fulfilling the needs of their customers in areas such as digitalisation and innovation.
hr | equarium is Hannover Re's publicly accessible insurtech innovation platform. The platform bridges the gap between digital innovators and insurance companies. Insurers gain direct access to a pool of innovative services and solutions from insurtechs around the world, as well as to concrete use cases and successful implementations. Insurtechs, on the other hand, can market their solutions worldwide. More information about the platform can be found at http://www.equarium.com.
Hannover Re, with gross premium of more than EUR 27 billion, is the third-largest reinsurer in the world. It transacts all lines of property & casualty and life & health reinsurance and is present on all continents with more than 3,000 staff. Established in 1966, the Hannover Re Group today has a network of more than 170 subsidiaries, branches and representative offices worldwide. The Group's German business is written by the subsidiary E+S Rück. The rating agencies most relevant to the insurance industry have awarded both Hannover Re and E+S Rück outstanding financial strength ratings: Standard & Poor's AA- "Very Strong" and A.M. Best A+ "Superior".
Please note the disclaimer:
24.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hannover Rück SE
|Karl-Wiechert-Allee 50
|30625 Hannover
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-(0)511-5604-1500
|Fax:
|+49-(0)511-5604-1648
|Internet:
|www.hannover-re.com
|ISIN:
|DE0008402215
|WKN:
|840 221
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1307889
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1307889 24.03.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hannover Rückmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Hannover Rückmehr Analysen
|21.03.22
|Hannover Rück Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.03.22
|Hannover Rück Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.03.22
|Hannover Rück Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.03.22
|Hannover Rück Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.03.22
|Hannover Rück Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.03.22
|Hannover Rück Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.03.22
|Hannover Rück Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.03.22
|Hannover Rück Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.03.22
|Hannover Rück Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.03.22
|Hannover Rück Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.03.22
|Hannover Rück Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.03.22
|Hannover Rück Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.03.22
|Hannover Rück Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.03.22
|Hannover Rück Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.03.22
|Hannover Rück Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.03.22
|Hannover Rück Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|10.03.22
|Hannover Rück Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.02.22
|Hannover Rück Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.01.22
|Hannover Rück Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|17.01.22
|Hannover Rück Hold
|HSBC
|16.03.22
|Hannover Rück Neutral
|UBS AG
|11.03.22
|Hannover Rück Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.02.22
|Hannover Rück Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.01.22
|Hannover Rück Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|17.01.22
|Hannover Rück Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Hannover Rück
|151,20
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg im Fokus: Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- ATX geht mit Verlusten in den Feierabend -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Börsen in Asien schließen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt stand am Donnerstag unter Druck, während der deutsche Leitindex letztlich kaum vom Fleck kam. Die US-Indizes verbuchten Aufschläge. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Donnerstag uneinheitlich.