NEU: Krypto-Sparplan bei BISON. Einfach und stressfrei in Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. investieren.-w-
01.02.2022 07:29:00

DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd achieves extraordinarily strong operating result in 2021

DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Hapag-Lloyd achieves extraordinarily strong operating result in 2021

01.02.2022 / 07:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hapag-Lloyd achieves extraordinarily strong operating result in 2021

- EBITDA and EBIT significantly higher than prior-year level

- Freight rates much higher owing to persistent excess demand

- Transport volume at prior-year level

On the basis of preliminary figures, Hapag-Lloyd's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the 2021 financial year increased to more than USD 12.8 billion (approximately EUR 10.9 billion). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to roughly USD 11.1 billion (approximately EUR 9.4 billion). The main drivers of these positive business developments have been significantly improved freight rates resulting from very strong demand for goods exported from Asia. At the same time, the major disruptions in global supply chains have led to a significant increase in transport expenses.

Revenues increased to roughly USD 26.4 billion (approximately EUR 22.3 billion). This can mainly be attributed to a higher average freight rate of 2,003 USD/TEU (2020: 1,115 USD/TEU). Transport volumes were roughly on a par with the prior-year level, at 11.9 million TEU (2020: 11.8 million TEU), due to the strained supply chains.

Hapag-Lloyd will publish its 2021 Annual Report with the audited financial figures and an outlook for the current financial year on 10 March 2022.

Explanatory notes relating to the performance measures EBITDA and EBIT referred to herein can be found here: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html
PRELIMINARY KEY FIGURES (USD)*

  Q4 2021 Q4 2020 2021 2020 2021 versus
2020
Transport volume (TEU million) 2.9 3.1 11.9 11.8 0.0
Freight rate (USD/TEU) 2,577 1,163 2,003 1,115 889
Revenues (USD billion) 8.4 4.1 26.4 14.6 11.8
EBITDA (USD billion) 4.7 1.0 12.8 3.1 9.8
EBIT (USD billion) 4.2 0.5 11.1 1.5 9.6
 

 

PRELIMINARY KEY FIGURES (EUR)*

  Q4 2021 Q4 2020 2021 2020 2021 versus
2020
Revenues (EUR billion) 7.3 3.4 22.3 12.8 9.5
EBITDA (EUR billion) 4.0 0.9 10.9 2.7 8.2
EBIT (EUR billion) 3.6 0.5 9.4 1.3 8.1
Annual average exchange rate (USD/EUR) n.a. n.a. 1.18 1.14 0.04
End of period exchange rate (USD/EUR) n.a. n.a. 1.13 1.23 0.10
 

* In individual cases, rounding differences may occur in the tables for computational reasons.

About Hapag-Lloyd
With a fleet of 257 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.8 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world's leading liner shipping companies. The Company has around 13,900 employees and 418 offices in 137 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of approximately 3 million TEU - including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 129 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America trades.

Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions, estimates, projections or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Actual results can differ materially from those anticipated in the Company's forward-looking statements.


Contact:
Heiko Hoffmann
Senior Director Investor Relations

Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Phone +49 40 3001-2896
Fax +49 40 3001-72896
Mobile +49 172 875-2126

01.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 40 3001 - 2896
Fax: +49 (0) 40 3001 - 72896
E-mail: ir@hlag.com
Internet: www.hapag-lloyd.com
ISIN: DE000HLAG475
WKN: HLAG47
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1274919

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1274919  01.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1274919&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hapag-Lloyd AGmehr Nachrichten