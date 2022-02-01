|
01.02.2022 07:29:00
DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd achieves extraordinarily strong operating result in 2021
|
DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Hapag-Lloyd achieves extraordinarily strong operating result in 2021
- EBITDA and EBIT significantly higher than prior-year level
- Freight rates much higher owing to persistent excess demand
- Transport volume at prior-year level
On the basis of preliminary figures, Hapag-Lloyd's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the 2021 financial year increased to more than USD 12.8 billion (approximately EUR 10.9 billion). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to roughly USD 11.1 billion (approximately EUR 9.4 billion). The main drivers of these positive business developments have been significantly improved freight rates resulting from very strong demand for goods exported from Asia. At the same time, the major disruptions in global supply chains have led to a significant increase in transport expenses.
Revenues increased to roughly USD 26.4 billion (approximately EUR 22.3 billion). This can mainly be attributed to a higher average freight rate of 2,003 USD/TEU (2020: 1,115 USD/TEU). Transport volumes were roughly on a par with the prior-year level, at 11.9 million TEU (2020: 11.8 million TEU), due to the strained supply chains.
Explanatory notes relating to the performance measures EBITDA and EBIT referred to herein can be found here: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html
PRELIMINARY KEY FIGURES (EUR)*
* In individual cases, rounding differences may occur in the tables for computational reasons.
Disclaimer
Contact:
Heiko Hoffmann
Senior Director Investor Relations
Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Phone +49 40 3001-2896
Fax +49 40 3001-72896
Mobile +49 172 875-2126
01.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hapag-Lloyd AG
|Ballindamm 25
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 - 2896
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 - 72896
|E-mail:
|ir@hlag.com
|Internet:
|www.hapag-lloyd.com
|ISIN:
|DE000HLAG475
|WKN:
|HLAG47
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1274919
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1274919 01.02.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hapag-Lloyd AGmehr Nachrichten
|
10:12
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Eckdaten geben Hapag-Lloyd keinen weiteren Schwung - Kursverlust (dpa-AFX)
|
08:44
|Hohe Transportpreise beflügeln Ergebnis von Hapag-Lloyd (Börse Online)
|
08:12
|Überflieger Hapag-Lloyd: Das sind die neuen Zahlen (Der Aktionär)
|
07:29
|DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd achieves extraordinarily strong operating result in 2021 (EQS Group)
|
07:29
|DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd mit außerordentlich starkem operativen Ergebnis in 2021 (EQS Group)
|
28.12.21
|Hapag-Lloyd: 55 Prozent in nur 7 Tagen - so geht es jetzt weiter (Der Aktionär)
|
23.12.21
|Hapag-Lloyd – Fortsetzung der Rally (Société Générale)
|
23.12.21
|Hapag-Lloyd – Fortsetzung der Rally (Société Générale)