DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd achieves extraordinarily strong operating result in 2021

DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Hapag-Lloyd achieves extraordinarily strong operating result in 2021



01.02.2022 / 07:29

- EBITDA and EBIT significantly higher than prior-year level

- Freight rates much higher owing to persistent excess demand

- Transport volume at prior-year level

On the basis of preliminary figures, Hapag-Lloyd's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the 2021 financial year increased to more than USD 12.8 billion (approximately EUR 10.9 billion). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to roughly USD 11.1 billion (approximately EUR 9.4 billion). The main drivers of these positive business developments have been significantly improved freight rates resulting from very strong demand for goods exported from Asia. At the same time, the major disruptions in global supply chains have led to a significant increase in transport expenses.

Revenues increased to roughly USD 26.4 billion (approximately EUR 22.3 billion). This can mainly be attributed to a higher average freight rate of 2,003 USD/TEU (2020: 1,115 USD/TEU). Transport volumes were roughly on a par with the prior-year level, at 11.9 million TEU (2020: 11.8 million TEU), due to the strained supply chains.



Hapag-Lloyd will publish its 2021 Annual Report with the audited financial figures and an outlook for the current financial year on 10 March 2022.

Explanatory notes relating to the performance measures EBITDA and EBIT referred to herein can be found here: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html

PRELIMINARY KEY FIGURES (USD)*

Q4 2021 Q4 2020 2021 2020 2021 versus

2020 Transport volume (TEU million) 2.9 3.1 11.9 11.8 0.0 Freight rate (USD/TEU) 2,577 1,163 2,003 1,115 889 Revenues (USD billion) 8.4 4.1 26.4 14.6 11.8 EBITDA (USD billion) 4.7 1.0 12.8 3.1 9.8 EBIT (USD billion) 4.2 0.5 11.1 1.5 9.6

PRELIMINARY KEY FIGURES (EUR)*

Q4 2021 Q4 2020 2021 2020 2021 versus

2020 Revenues (EUR billion) 7.3 3.4 22.3 12.8 9.5 EBITDA (EUR billion) 4.0 0.9 10.9 2.7 8.2 EBIT (EUR billion) 3.6 0.5 9.4 1.3 8.1 Annual average exchange rate (USD/EUR) n.a. n.a. 1.18 1.14 0.04 End of period exchange rate (USD/EUR) n.a. n.a. 1.13 1.23 0.10

* In individual cases, rounding differences may occur in the tables for computational reasons.



About Hapag-Lloyd

With a fleet of 257 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.8 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world's leading liner shipping companies. The Company has around 13,900 employees and 418 offices in 137 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of approximately 3 million TEU - including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 129 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America trades.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions, estimates, projections or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Actual results can differ materially from those anticipated in the Company's forward-looking statements.

