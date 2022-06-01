|
DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd acquires container liner business of Africa specialist Deutsche Afrika-Linien (DAL)
Hapag-Lloyd acquires container liner business of Africa specialist Deutsche Afrika-Linien (DAL)
- Deal completed between the parties after approval by worldwide antitrust authorities
- Acquisition supports Hapag-Lloyds strategy to further grow in the South African market
We are very pleased with the closing of the transaction and looking forward to welcoming the DAL colleagues, says Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd. With their broad experience and market knowledge, they will significantly support us to further grow in Africa, which remains an important strategic market for us. We will now fully integrate the DALs container liner activities into our business. Particularly for the service offering from and to South Africa, DAL is a valuable addition, allowing Hapag-Lloyd to offer their customers a better network and additional port coverage in this region.
With its long history, DAL is an established liner shipping company for the transportation of containerised cargo and operates with four liner services between Europe, South Africa and the Indian Ocean. Headquartered in Hamburg, the Africa expert is represented with own offices in Germany and South Africa as well as through third-party agents in 47 countries worldwide. Their liner business (including agencies) employs more than 150 people. DAL owns a 6,589 TEU container ship and operates a container fleet of around 17,800 boxes (owned and leased), which will be taken over as part of the acquisition.
About Hapag-Lloyd
Heiko Hoffmann
Senior Director Investor Relations
Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Phone +49 40 3001-2896
Fax +49 40 3001-72896
Mobile +49 172 875-2126
01.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hapag-Lloyd AG
|Ballindamm 25
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 2896
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 - 72896
|E-mail:
|ir@hlag.com
|Internet:
|www.hapag-lloyd.com
|ISIN:
|DE000HLAG475
|WKN:
|HLAG47
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1366355
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1366355 01.06.2022
