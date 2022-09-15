|
15.09.2022 07:00:38
DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd acquires minority share in Italy-based Spinelli Group
|
DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG
/ Key word(s): Investment
Hapag-Lloyd acquires minority share in Italy-based Spinelli Group
Today Hapag-Lloyd and Spinelli Group have entered into an agreement to join forces. The German container liner-shipping company will acquire a 49% in Spinelli Group, a leading Italian logistics group, from existing shareholders, while Spinelli family will continue to hold the majority stake of 51%. The parties have agreed to not disclose any financial details of the deal. The completion of the transaction is subject to the approval of the responsible antitrust authorities, which is expected within the next months.
About Hapag-Lloyd
With a fleet of 253 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.8 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the worlds leading liner shipping companies. The Company has around 14,300 employees and more than 400 offices in 137 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of 3.0 million TEU including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 126 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America trades.
About Spinelli Group
Since 1963 Spinelli has been synonymous of Italian logistics, thanks to its wide-reaching and spread-out presence throughout the national port terminals and intermodal centers. The business units of the Group offer integrated services that meet the needs of the entire logistics chain: port terminals, intermodal transport, truck, warehousing, storage areas, repair, container sales and customs operations. The Group has about 700 resources and constantly renews its commitment to supporting the local community and the national systems.
Disclaimer
Contact:Heiko Hoffmann
Senior Director Investor Relations
Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Phone +49 40 3001-2896
Fax +49 40 3001-72896
Mobile +49 172 875-2126
15.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hapag-Lloyd AG
|Ballindamm 25
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 2896
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 - 72896
|E-mail:
|ir@hlag.com
|Internet:
|www.hapag-lloyd.com
|ISIN:
|DE000HLAG475
|WKN:
|HLAG47
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1442843
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1442843 15.09.2022 CET/CEST
