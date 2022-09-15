DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd acquires minority share in Italy-based Spinelli Group

DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Investment

Hapag-Lloyd acquires minority share in Italy-based Spinelli Group



15.09.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hapag-Lloyd acquires minority share in Italy-based Spinelli Group

Today Hapag-Lloyd and Spinelli Group have entered into an agreement to join forces. The German container liner-shipping company will acquire a 49% in Spinelli Group, a leading Italian logistics group, from existing shareholders, while Spinelli family will continue to hold the majority stake of 51%. The parties have agreed to not disclose any financial details of the deal. The completion of the transaction is subject to the approval of the responsible antitrust authorities, which is expected within the next months.

About Hapag-Lloyd

With a fleet of 253 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.8 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the worlds leading liner shipping companies. The Company has around 14,300 employees and more than 400 offices in 137 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of 3.0 million TEU including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 126 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America trades.

About Spinelli Group

Since 1963 Spinelli has been synonymous of Italian logistics, thanks to its wide-reaching and spread-out presence throughout the national port terminals and intermodal centers. The business units of the Group offer integrated services that meet the needs of the entire logistics chain: port terminals, intermodal transport, truck, warehousing, storage areas, repair, container sales and customs operations. The Group has about 700 resources and constantly renews its commitment to supporting the local community and the national systems.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions, estimates, projections or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Actual results can differ materially from those anticipated in the Companys forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Heiko HoffmannSenior Director Investor RelationsHapag-Lloyd AGBallindamm 2520095 HamburgPhone +49 40 3001-2896Fax +49 40 3001-72896Mobile +49 172 875-2126