10.03.2022 09:27:55
DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd to acquire container liner business of Africa specialist Deutsche Afrika-Linien (DAL)
DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG
/ Key word(s): Takeover
Hapag-Lloyd to acquire container liner business of Africa specialist Deutsche Afrika-Linien (DAL)
Hapag-Lloyd and German carrier Deutsche Afrika-Linien (DAL) today signed a framework agreement under which Hapag-Lloyd will acquire the container liner business of DAL. With a history dating back to the year 1890, DAL is an established liner shipping company for the transportation of containerised cargo and operates with four liner services between Europe, South Africa and the Indian Ocean. Headquartered in Hamburg, the Africa expert is represented with own offices in Germany and South Africa as well as through third-party agents in 47 countries worldwide. Their liner business (including agencies) employs more than 150 people. DAL owns a 6,589 TEU container ship and operates a container fleet of around 17,800 boxes (owned and leased), which will be taken over as part of the acquisition.
