|
12.05.2022 07:32:01
DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd with extraordinarily strong start to the year in first quarter
|
DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement
Hapag-Lloyd with extraordinarily strong start to the year in first quarter
- Result significantly higher than prior-year period
- Transport volume at prior-year level
- Outlook upgraded based on current business performance
The year has got off to an exceptionally strong start on the whole, and whilst there have been first signs that the market has passed its peak we also expect a strong second quarter, said Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd AG.
Revenues rose in the first quarter of 2022 to USD 9.0 billion (EUR 8.0 billion). This can primarily be attributed to a much higher average freight rate of 2,774 USD/TEU (Q1 2021: 1,509 USD/TEU) and a stronger US dollar.
Many ports are still congested, and hinterland infrastructures are strained, which together is resulting in longer turnaround times for ships and containers. Overall, transport volumes were roughly on a par with the prior-year level, at 3.0 million TEU. The result was impacted by significantly increasing expenses for container handling and a roughly 60 per cent higher average bunker consumption price, which stood at USD 613 per tonne (Q1 2021: 384 USD per tonne) in the first quarter.
Based on the current business performance, the second quarter will exceed earlier expectations. In view of these circumstances, the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG raised its earnings forecast for the current financial year on 28 April. For the 2022 financial year, an EBITDA in the range of USD 14.5 to 16.5 billion (EUR 13.6 to 15.5 billion) and an EBIT in the range of USD 12.5 to 14.5 billion (EUR 11.7 to 13.6 billion) are now expected. However, this forecast remains subject to considerable uncertainty given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.
The financial report for the first quarter of 2022 is available online at:
KEY FIGURES (USD)*
* In individual cases, rounding differences may occur in the tables for computational reasons.
About Hapag-Lloyd
Disclaimer
Heiko Hoffmann
Senior Director Investor Relations
Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Phone +49 40 3001-2896
Fax +49 40 3001-72896
Mobile +49 172 875-2126
12.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hapag-Lloyd AG
|Ballindamm 25
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 2896
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 - 72896
|E-mail:
|ir@hlag.com
|Internet:
|www.hapag-lloyd.com
|ISIN:
|DE000HLAG475
|WKN:
|HLAG47
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1350293
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1350293 12.05.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholung nach Vortagesverlusten: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Indizes beenden Handel mit klarem Plus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten die Handelswoche deutlich höher. Auch die amerikanischen Börsen zeigen nach oben. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten zum Wochenausklang stark.