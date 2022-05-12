DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd with extraordinarily strong start to the year in first quarter

DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement

Hapag-Lloyd with extraordinarily strong start to the year in first quarter



Hapag-Lloyd with extraordinarily strong start to the year in first quarter

- Result significantly higher than prior-year period

- Transport volume at prior-year level

- Outlook upgraded based on current business performance



Hapag-Lloyd has concluded the first quarter of 2022 with an EBITDA of USD 5.3 billion (EUR 4.7 billion). The EBIT rose to USD 4.8 billion (EUR 4.3 billion), and the Group profit climbed to USD 4.7 billion (EUR 4.2 billion).

The year has got off to an exceptionally strong start on the whole, and whilst there have been first signs that the market has passed its peak we also expect a strong second quarter, said Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd AG.

Revenues rose in the first quarter of 2022 to USD 9.0 billion (EUR 8.0 billion). This can primarily be attributed to a much higher average freight rate of 2,774 USD/TEU (Q1 2021: 1,509 USD/TEU) and a stronger US dollar.

Many ports are still congested, and hinterland infrastructures are strained, which together is resulting in longer turnaround times for ships and containers. Overall, transport volumes were roughly on a par with the prior-year level, at 3.0 million TEU. The result was impacted by significantly increasing expenses for container handling and a roughly 60 per cent higher average bunker consumption price, which stood at USD 613 per tonne (Q1 2021: 384 USD per tonne) in the first quarter.

Based on the current business performance, the second quarter will exceed earlier expectations. In view of these circumstances, the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG raised its earnings forecast for the current financial year on 28 April. For the 2022 financial year, an EBITDA in the range of USD 14.5 to 16.5 billion (EUR 13.6 to 15.5 billion) and an EBIT in the range of USD 12.5 to 14.5 billion (EUR 11.7 to 13.6 billion) are now expected. However, this forecast remains subject to considerable uncertainty given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.



Global supply chains continue to be under significant pressure not least because of the recent measures taken in China in response to COVID-19 outbreaks. This situation is expected to improve in the second half of the year. For our customers worldwide, we will do everything in our power to help normalise this difficult market environment as quickly as possible. At the same time, we will continue to focus on quality and sustainability and further implement our Strategy 2023, Habben Jansen added.

KEY FIGURES (USD)*

Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Q1 2022 versus

Q1 2021 Transport volume (TTEU) 2,987 2,975 0.4% Freight rate (USD/TEU) 2,774 1,509 83.9% Revenues (USD million) 8,956 4,903 4,053 EBITDA (USD million) 5,307 1,909 3,397 EBIT (USD million) 4,791 1,539 3,251 EBITDA margin 59% 39% 20 Ppt EBIT margin 53% 31% 22 Ppt Group profit (USD million) 4,684 1,451 3,233



KEY FIGURES (EURO)*

Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Q1 2022 versus

Q1 2021 Revenues (EUR million) 7,977 4,067 3,909 EBITDA (EUR million) 4,726 1,584 3,142 EBIT (EUR million) 4,267 1,277 2,990 Group profit (EUR million) 4,171 1,203 2,968 Average exchange rate (USD/EUR) 1.12 1.21 -0.08 End-of-period exchange rate (USD/EUR) 1.11 1.17 -0.06

* In individual cases, rounding differences may occur in the tables for computational reasons.



