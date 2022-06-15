DGAP-News: Hawesko Holding AG: Annual General Meeting approves payment of a dividend of 2.50 per share

DGAP-News: HAWESKO Holding AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend

Hawesko Holding AG: Annual General Meeting approves payment of a dividend of 2.50 per share



15.06.2022 / 13:27

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE



Hawesko Group: Annual General Meeting approves payment of a dividend of 2.50 per share

Shareholders to receive highest dividend in company history

Hawesko Group pays dividend for 24th year in succession

E-commerce to grow increasingly internationally in future



Hamburg, 15 June 2022. At the virtual Annual General Meeting of the wine trading group Hawesko Holding AG (HAW, HAWG.DE, DE0006042708), the shareholders approved the payment of a dividend of 2.50 per share ( 1.90 regular plus 0.60 special dividend) for the 2021 financial year, payable from 17 June 2022. The company's shareholders will thus receive a dividend payment that, including the special dividend, is 25 per cent higher than the previous year's level. This corresponds to a dividend yield of around 4.5 percent based on a share price of 55 on 13 June 2022. With this distribution Hawesko Holding AG is continuing its longstanding uninterrupted dividend tradition: the group's shareholders have received a dividend every year since the IPO in 1998.

"In the coming years we will no longer pay a Corona special dividend, but we nevertheless want to continue to pay more than just a stable basic dividend. It should and can grow with our future business success - more than 50 per cent of our earnings per share. We are and remain a dividend stock," comments the Chairman of the Board of Management of the Hawesko Group, Thorsten Hermelink.

All the proposals of the boards met with the approval of the virtual general meeting, and the regulations were fulfilled. With the resolved conversion of the company into a European public limited company, the Hawesko Group is sending out a clear signal both externally and internally for the intensified move towards Europe. The e-commerce segment is also to grow increasingly internationally in future: on the one hand with its own formats (HAWESKO, Vinos, Tesdorpf and WirWinzer) - and on the other through targeted acquisitions in other European countries. The WirWinzer marketplace model has already begun to take its first international steps with the aim of establishing an international marketplace model.

A detailed analysis of the current business development will be published on 10 August 2022 in the half-year report as of 30 June 2022.

# # #

As a leading trading group for high-quality wines, champagnes and spirits, the Hawesko Group achieved sales of 681 million and EBIT of 53 million in 2021. The Hawesko Group employs around 1,200 people across the Retail (Jacques and Wein & Co.), B2B (especially Wein Wolf, Abayan and Grand Cru Select) and e-commerce (especially HAWESKO, Vinos and WirWinzer) segments. The shares in Hawesko Holding AG are listed on the Hanseatic Stock Exchange, Hamburg, and in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Publisher:

Hawesko Holding AG

Elbkaihaus

Grosse Elbstrass 145 d

22767 Hamburg

Germany

Internet:

hawesko-holding.com Corporate information

hawesko.de Extensive range for wine connoisseurs

jacques.de Jacques' locations and online offerings

weinco.at Austria's leading specialist wine dealer

vinos.de The best wines from Spain

wirwinzer.de German wines directly from the producers

tesdorpf.de Traditional fine wine trader

weinart.de Rarities and top wines from around the world

the-wine-company.se Excellent wines for Sweden

enzo.de Italian wines and lifestyles

globalwine.ch Premium portfolio for highest quality demands

weinwolf.de International wine variety

cwdwein.de Wine individuality in the premium segment

volume-spirits.de Exquisite spirits portfolio

abayan.de Top wines from Italy

Press and Investor Relations contact:

Tel. (+49) 40 3039 2100

Tel. (+49) 40 3039 2105

E-mail: ir@hawesko-holding.com