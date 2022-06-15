Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
15.06.2022 13:27:50

DGAP-News: Hawesko Holding AG: Annual General Meeting approves payment of a dividend of 2.50 per share

DGAP-News: HAWESKO Holding AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend
Hawesko Holding AG: Annual General Meeting approves payment of a dividend of 2.50 per share

15.06.2022 / 13:27
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE


Hawesko Group: Annual General Meeting approves payment of a dividend of 2.50 per share

  • Shareholders to receive highest dividend in company history
  • Hawesko Group pays dividend for 24th year in succession
  • E-commerce to grow increasingly internationally in future


Hamburg, 15 June 2022. At the virtual Annual General Meeting of the wine trading group Hawesko Holding AG (HAW, HAWG.DE, DE0006042708), the shareholders approved the payment of a dividend of 2.50 per share ( 1.90 regular plus 0.60 special dividend) for the 2021 financial year, payable from 17 June 2022. The company's shareholders will thus receive a dividend payment that, including the special dividend, is 25 per cent higher than the previous year's level. This corresponds to a dividend yield of around 4.5 percent based on a share price of 55 on 13 June 2022. With this distribution Hawesko Holding AG is continuing its longstanding uninterrupted dividend tradition: the group's shareholders have received a dividend every year since the IPO in 1998.

"In the coming years we will no longer pay a Corona special dividend, but we nevertheless want to continue to pay more than just a stable basic dividend. It should and can grow with our future business success - more than 50 per cent of our earnings per share. We are and remain a dividend stock," comments the Chairman of the Board of Management of the Hawesko Group, Thorsten Hermelink.

All the proposals of the boards met with the approval of the virtual general meeting, and the regulations were fulfilled. With the resolved conversion of the company into a European public limited company, the Hawesko Group is sending out a clear signal both externally and internally for the intensified move towards Europe. The e-commerce segment is also to grow increasingly internationally in future: on the one hand with its own formats (HAWESKO, Vinos, Tesdorpf and WirWinzer) - and on the other through targeted acquisitions in other European countries. The WirWinzer marketplace model has already begun to take its first international steps with the aim of establishing an international marketplace model.

A detailed analysis of the current business development will be published on 10 August 2022 in the half-year report as of 30 June 2022.

# # #

As a leading trading group for high-quality wines, champagnes and spirits, the Hawesko Group achieved sales of 681 million and EBIT of 53 million in 2021. The Hawesko Group employs around 1,200 people across the Retail (Jacques and Wein & Co.), B2B (especially Wein Wolf, Abayan and Grand Cru Select) and e-commerce (especially HAWESKO, Vinos and WirWinzer) segments. The shares in Hawesko Holding AG are listed on the Hanseatic Stock Exchange, Hamburg, and in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Publisher:

Hawesko Holding AG
Elbkaihaus
Grosse Elbstrass 145 d
22767 Hamburg
Germany

Internet:

hawesko-holding.com Corporate information
hawesko.de Extensive range for wine connoisseurs
jacques.de Jacques' locations and online offerings
weinco.at Austria's leading specialist wine dealer
vinos.de The best wines from Spain
wirwinzer.de German wines directly from the producers
tesdorpf.de Traditional fine wine trader
weinart.de Rarities and top wines from around the world
the-wine-company.se Excellent wines for Sweden
enzo.de Italian wines and lifestyles
globalwine.ch Premium portfolio for highest quality demands
weinwolf.de International wine variety
cwdwein.de Wine individuality in the premium segment
volume-spirits.de Exquisite spirits portfolio
abayan.de Top wines from Italy

Press and Investor Relations contact:

Tel. (+49) 40 3039 2100
Tel. (+49) 40 3039 2105
E-mail: ir@hawesko-holding.com


15.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Hawesko Holding AG
Große Elbstraße 145 d
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 40 30 39 2100
Fax: +49 40 30 39 2105
E-mail: ir@hawesko-holding.com
Internet: www.hawesko-holding.com
ISIN: DE0006042708
WKN: 604270
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1376381

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1376381  15.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1376381&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu HAWESKO Holding AGmehr Nachrichten