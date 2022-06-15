|
15.06.2022 13:27:50
DGAP-News: Hawesko Holding AG: Annual General Meeting approves payment of a dividend of 2.50 per share
"In the coming years we will no longer pay a Corona special dividend, but we nevertheless want to continue to pay more than just a stable basic dividend. It should and can grow with our future business success - more than 50 per cent of our earnings per share. We are and remain a dividend stock," comments the Chairman of the Board of Management of the Hawesko Group, Thorsten Hermelink.
All the proposals of the boards met with the approval of the virtual general meeting, and the regulations were fulfilled. With the resolved conversion of the company into a European public limited company, the Hawesko Group is sending out a clear signal both externally and internally for the intensified move towards Europe. The e-commerce segment is also to grow increasingly internationally in future: on the one hand with its own formats (HAWESKO, Vinos, Tesdorpf and WirWinzer) - and on the other through targeted acquisitions in other European countries. The WirWinzer marketplace model has already begun to take its first international steps with the aim of establishing an international marketplace model.
A detailed analysis of the current business development will be published on 10 August 2022 in the half-year report as of 30 June 2022.
As a leading trading group for high-quality wines, champagnes and spirits, the Hawesko Group achieved sales of 681 million and EBIT of 53 million in 2021. The Hawesko Group employs around 1,200 people across the Retail (Jacques and Wein & Co.), B2B (especially Wein Wolf, Abayan and Grand Cru Select) and e-commerce (especially HAWESKO, Vinos and WirWinzer) segments. The shares in Hawesko Holding AG are listed on the Hanseatic Stock Exchange, Hamburg, and in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
