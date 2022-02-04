DGAP-News: Hawesko Holding AG: E-commerce boosts sales and earnings of the Hawesko Group

DGAP-News: HAWESKO Holding AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Group sales up 10 percent to around 680 million in 2021

Highest result in the company's history achieved with an increase in group EBIT of 26 percent to approximately 53 million

All segments convincing with sales growth in 2021



Hamburg, February 4, 2022. Based on preliminary figures, the wine trading group Hawesko Holding AG (HAW, HAWG.DE, DE0006042708) generated consolidated sales of around 680 million in the 2021 financial year. This corresponds to a sales performance of plus 10 percent compared with the previous year. The Hawesko Group anticipates an increase in consolidated EBIT to around 53 million, significantly exceeding the previous year's figure of 42 million.

The double-digit revenue growth in 2021 will result in particular from increased demand in the e-commerce segment. Thanks to a high level of new customer acquisition and a continuing shift towards online purchasing, revenue in 2021 in e-commerce increased by around 17 percent year-on-year. The retail (+5 percent) and B2B (+7 percent) segments also saw revenue growth.

In Q1 2021, home consumption in the wine market experienced a peak due to a hard lockdown combined with low vaccination rates. The Executive Board does not expect to be able to repeat the exceptionally high results of the previous year in Q1 2022 due to the pandemic situation coming to an end, and expects a slight decline in sales compared to the previous year's Q1 results.

"In 2021, we succeeded in converting the increased demand in the market into very good growth and earnings through enormous commitment from our marketing, purchasing, IT and supply chain divisions," said Hawesko CEO Thorsten Hermelink. "Even if Q1 2022 will be slightly behind Q1 2021 due to a changed pandemic situation, the sales level in our B2C units should be permanently well above the pre-Corona period. This makes us optimistic for fiscal 2022 overall.

As a leading trading group for high-quality wines, champagnes and spirits, the Hawesko Group achieved sales of around 680 million and EBIT of approximately 53 million in 2021. The Hawesko Group employs around 1,200 people across the Retail (Jacques' and Wein & Co.), B2B (especially Wein Wolf, Abayan and Grand Cru Select) and e-commerce (especially HAWESKO, Vinos and WirWinzer) segments. The shares in Hawesko Holding AG are listed on the Hanseatic Stock Exchange, Hamburg, and in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

