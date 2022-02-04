|
04.02.2022 08:00:15
DGAP-News: Hawesko Holding AG: E-commerce boosts sales and earnings of the Hawesko Group
|
DGAP-News: HAWESKO Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results
The double-digit revenue growth in 2021 will result in particular from increased demand in the e-commerce segment. Thanks to a high level of new customer acquisition and a continuing shift towards online purchasing, revenue in 2021 in e-commerce increased by around 17 percent year-on-year. The retail (+5 percent) and B2B (+7 percent) segments also saw revenue growth.
In Q1 2021, home consumption in the wine market experienced a peak due to a hard lockdown combined with low vaccination rates. The Executive Board does not expect to be able to repeat the exceptionally high results of the previous year in Q1 2022 due to the pandemic situation coming to an end, and expects a slight decline in sales compared to the previous year's Q1 results.
"In 2021, we succeeded in converting the increased demand in the market into very good growth and earnings through enormous commitment from our marketing, purchasing, IT and supply chain divisions," said Hawesko CEO Thorsten Hermelink. "Even if Q1 2022 will be slightly behind Q1 2021 due to a changed pandemic situation, the sales level in our B2C units should be permanently well above the pre-Corona period. This makes us optimistic for fiscal 2022 overall.
# # #
As a leading trading group for high-quality wines, champagnes and spirits, the Hawesko Group achieved sales of around 680 million and EBIT of approximately 53 million in 2021. The Hawesko Group employs around 1,200 people across the Retail (Jacques' and Wein & Co.), B2B (especially Wein Wolf, Abayan and Grand Cru Select) and e-commerce (especially HAWESKO, Vinos and WirWinzer) segments. The shares in Hawesko Holding AG are listed on the Hanseatic Stock Exchange, Hamburg, and in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Publisher:
Hawesko Holding AG
Internet:
hawesko-holding.com Corporate information
Press and Investor Relations contact:
Tel. (+49) 40 3039 2100
04.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hawesko Holding AG
|Große Elbstraße 145 d
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 40 30 39 2100
|Fax:
|+49 40 30 39 2105
|E-mail:
|ir@hawesko-holding.com
|Internet:
|www.hawesko-holding.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006042708
|WKN:
|604270
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1276550
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1276550 04.02.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!