DGAP-News: Hawesko Holding AG: Hawesko Group with strong results in 2021

Hawesko Holding AG: Hawesko Group with strong results in 2021



21.04.2022

10 percent increase in sales to 680.5 million in 2021

EBIT 2021 increased by 26 percent to 53.1 million

Increased dividend of 2.50 per share proposed Hamburg, 21 April 2022. The Board of Management of the wine trading group Hawesko Holding AG (HAW, HAWG.DE, DE0006042708) presented the exceptionally strong results for the 2021 financial year and developments in the first quarter of 2022 at today's annual press conference.

The Chairman of the Board of Management of the Hawesko Group, Thorsten Hermelink, commented, "In the last financial year 2021, we were able to achieve historic record and best figures in terms of sales and above all earnings, but also with Corona-related special effects that will not simply be repeated in this way. However, our current sales figures show that we have developed a sustainably more significant e-commerce business during the pandemic years and that we remain at a higher level of sales and earnings than before the pandemic. With its broad and diversified positioning, the Hawesko Group's business model can adapt flexibly to changing market developments. It has impressively confirmed this both during the period of month-long lockdowns in the past two years and now in the post-Corona period."



In fiscal year 2021, consolidated revenues increased by 9.7 percent to 680.5 million, while consolidated operating profit (EBIT) grew by 25.8 percent to 53.1 million. E-commerce was the biggest growth driver, but the Retail and B2B segments also contributed significantly to the success. In the E-Commerce segment, revenues increased by 17 percent to 268.9 million. EBIT here grew disproportionately to 31.4 million. The Retail segment recorded a 4.7 percent increase in revenue to 238.4 million. The segment's operating profit (EBIT) rose from 24.3 million in the previous year to 26.1 million in the year under review. The B2B segment was also affected by corona-related restrictions in 2021. Nevertheless, segment sales of 173.2 million were up 6.8 percent on the previous year. Segment EBIT grew to 4.8 million. Holding and central costs amounted to 9.2 million (previous year: 7.7 million).



Consolidated net income after taxes and non-controlling interests amounted to 33.6 million (previous year: 23.8 million). This corresponds to 3.74 per share (previous year: 2.65). The equity ratio increased to 30.3 percent (previous year: 27.4 percent).



In the first quarter of 2022, as expected, the lockdown-related special effects of the prior-year quarter are no longer present in the purchasing behavior of customers. According to provisional calculations, the Hawesko Group's sales declined by around 6 percent to around EUR 150 million in the first quarter of 2022. Lower demand in the B2C formats compared with the lockdown - also due to the shift in Easter business to April - is partly offset by increased sales from the lower-margin B2B business. At around 9 million, EBIT in the same period is approximately 6 million below the record result for the first quarter of 2021, mainly due to this mix effect and higher advertising costs for new customers than in the lockdown. However, compared to the pre-Corona years, the Group's overall revenues and earnings are at a significantly higher level and this is the case in all segments. Overall, the Board of Management of the Hawesko Group anticipates a slight decline in sales of between minus one and minus six percent in 2022 compared with the 2021 corona year. In terms of earnings, a slightly reduced return is expected with an EBIT margin of between 6.0 and 7.0 percent.



In good core health, the Hawesko Group is well equipped to meet the current challenges. It is planned to propose to the Annual General Meeting an increase in the dividend for the 2021 financial year of 25%, or 0.50. The dividend will be paid out in cash. This proposal is divided into a basic dividend of 1.90 per share (PY 1.60), and a special dividend of 0.60 per share due to the exceptional earnings growth resulting from the pandemic.



As a leading trading group for high-quality wines, champagnes and spirits, the Hawesko Group achieved sales of 681 million and EBIT of 53 million in 2021. The Hawesko Group employs around 1,200 people across the Retail (Jacques' and Wein & Co.), B2B (especially Wein Wolf, Abayan and Grand Cru Select) and e-commerce (especially HAWESKO, Vinos and WirWinzer) segments. The shares in Hawesko Holding AG are listed on the Hanseatic Stock Exchange, Hamburg, and in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



Press and Investor Relations contact:



Tel. (+49) 40 3039 2100

Tel. (+49) 40 3039 2105

