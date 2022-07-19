Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
19.07.2022 08:00:04

DGAP-News: Hawesko Holding AG: Investment in the Czech Republic expands international activities

DGAP-News: HAWESKO Holding AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Expansion
Hawesko Holding AG: Investment in the Czech Republic expands international activities

19.07.2022 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

PRESS RELEASE

 

Hawesko Group: Investment in the Czech Republic expands international activities


 

Hamburg, 19 June 2022. Hawesko Holding AG is to acquire a majority interest in the Czech premium wine trading company Global Wines & Spirits s.r.o., based in Prague, with effect from 1 July 2022.

 

With sales of 22 million, Global Wines & Spirits s.r.o. is one of the leading distribution and omnichannel wine trading companies in the Czech Republic. In addition to a strong B2B business, Global Wines & Spirits s.r.o. has ten branches and an e-commerce trade.

 

The Hawesko Group has held a minority interest in the company for many years and has now taken over the shares from Czech co-shareholder Unimex Group on 01 July 2022, thereby increasing its stake to 80 percent. Long-time co-shareholder and managing director Tomas Otta is increasing his share to 20 per cent in the course of the transaction and will continue to manage and develop the company as managing partner.

 

"Global Wines & Spirits is a company we have known and trusted for many years, very profitable and with growth opportunities. The acquisition is not only an investment in the course of the planned further internationalisation of our group, but rather also a step into the developing Eastern European wine market" says the Chairman of the Board of Management of Hawesko-Holding AG, Thorsten Hermelink. "We are delighted to have a reliable partner at our side in Mr Tomas Otta as a long-standing partner and managing director of Global Wines & Spirits."

 

# # #

 

 

As a leading trading group for high-quality wines, champagnes and spirits, the Hawesko Group achieved sales of   681 million and EBIT of  53 million in 2021. The Hawesko Group employs around 1,200 people across the Retail (Jacques and Wein & Co.), B2B (especially Wein Wolf, Abayan and Grand Cru Select) and e-commerce (especially HAWESKO, Vinos and WirWinzer) segments. The shares in Hawesko Holding AG are listed on the Hanseatic Stock Exchange, Hamburg, and in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

 

