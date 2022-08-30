DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma AG Raises Approximately EUR 80 Million From Capital Measure

DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action

Heidelberg Pharma AG Raises Approximately EUR 80 Million From Capital Measure



30.08.2022 / 17:41 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE

Heidelberg Pharma AG Raises Approximately EUR 80 Million From Capital Measure

All allowable shares were placed successfully

Strategic partner Huadong becomes second largest shareholder

Ladenburg, Germany, 30 August 2022 Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA) today successfully completed the capital measure adopted on 12 August 2022 and generates gross issue proceeds of approximately EUR 80 million by placing all new shares.

As part of the capital measure, a total of 12,408,648 new shares at a price of EUR 6.44 each were placed. A subsidiary of the strategic partner Huadong Medicine Co., Ltd, Hangzhou, China, (Huadong), participated significantly in the rights issue pursuant to the agreement dated 27 February 2022 and acquired 9,374,156 shares derived from subscription rights from the major shareholder dievini BioTech holding GmbH & Co. KG, Walldorf, (dievini) and its affiliated companies. In addition, Huadong Investment acquires an additional 2,464,496 shares, which were not subscribed by other shareholders. With the subscription of a total of 11,838,652 shares, Huadong Investment now holds 25% of Heidelberg Pharma shares. In order to achieve the target shareholding of 35%, Huadong Investment will acquire an additional 4,465,908 shares from dievini at a price of EUR 6.44.

Heidelberg Pharma AG will receive gross issue proceeds of approximately EUR 80 million from the capital measure, which will be used mainly for conducting the ongoing Phase I trial with HDP-101 as well as for the further development of the follow-on projects, HDP-102 and HDP-103, and for its proprietary ATAC® technology.

Once the execution of the capital increase has been entered in the Commercial Register at Mannheim Local Court, the new share capital of the Company will be EUR 46,584,457.00 divided into 46,584,457.00 no par value bearer shares. Heidelberg Pharma has thus almost completely utilized the Authorized Capital 2020/I available for the issuance of new shares. On 28 June 2022, the Annual General Meeting 2022 approved the creation of new Authorized Capital 2022/I in the amount of EUR 20,992,228.00. The new Authorized Capital 2022/1 will be filed for entry in the Commercial Register when the rights issue described above is entered in the Commercial Register.

Baader Bank AG, Unterschleissheim, Germany, was acting as global coordinator and sole bookrunner for the capital measure.

About Heidelberg Pharma

Heidelberg Pharma is an oncology specialist and the first company to develop the toxin Amanitin into cancer therapies using its proprietary ATAC® technology and to advance the biological mode of action of the toxin as a novel therapeutic principle. The proprietary technology platform is being applied to develop the Companys own therapeutic ATACs® as well as in third-party collaborations. The lead candidate HDP-101 is a BCMA ATAC in clinical development for multiple myeloma. HDP-102, a CD37 ATAC for Non-Hodgkin lymphoma and HDP-103, a PSMA ATAC for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, are in preclinical testing.

Heidelberg Pharma AG is based in Ladenburg, Germany, and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More information is available at http://www.heidelberg-pharma.com/.

ATAC® is a registered EU trademark of Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH.

Contact

Heidelberg Pharma AG

Corporate Communications

Sylvia Wimmer

Tel.: +49 89 41 31 38-29

E-Mail: investors@hdpharma.com

Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22, 68526 Ladenburg

IR/PR support

MC Services AG

Katja Arnold (CIRO)

Managing Director & Partner

Tel.: +49 89 210 228-40

E-Mail: katja.arnold@mc-services.eu



