DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma AG Raises Approximately EUR 80 Million From Capital Measure

30.08.2022 17:41:18
Heidelberg Pharma AG Raises Approximately EUR 80 Million From Capital Measure
DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma AG
/ Key word(s): Corporate Action
PRESS RELEASE
Heidelberg Pharma AG Raises Approximately EUR 80 Million From Capital Measure
Ladenburg, Germany, 30 August 2022 Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA) today successfully completed the capital measure adopted on 12 August 2022 and generates gross issue proceeds of approximately EUR 80 million by placing all new shares.
As part of the capital measure, a total of 12,408,648 new shares at a price of EUR 6.44 each were placed. A subsidiary of the strategic partner Huadong Medicine Co., Ltd, Hangzhou, China, (Huadong), participated significantly in the rights issue pursuant to the agreement dated 27 February 2022 and acquired 9,374,156 shares derived from subscription rights from the major shareholder dievini BioTech holding GmbH & Co. KG, Walldorf, (dievini) and its affiliated companies. In addition, Huadong Investment acquires an additional 2,464,496 shares, which were not subscribed by other shareholders. With the subscription of a total of 11,838,652 shares, Huadong Investment now holds 25% of Heidelberg Pharma shares. In order to achieve the target shareholding of 35%, Huadong Investment will acquire an additional 4,465,908 shares from dievini at a price of EUR 6.44.
Heidelberg Pharma AG will receive gross issue proceeds of approximately EUR 80 million from the capital measure, which will be used mainly for conducting the ongoing Phase I trial with HDP-101 as well as for the further development of the follow-on projects, HDP-102 and HDP-103, and for its proprietary ATAC® technology.
Once the execution of the capital increase has been entered in the Commercial Register at Mannheim Local Court, the new share capital of the Company will be EUR 46,584,457.00 divided into 46,584,457.00 no par value bearer shares. Heidelberg Pharma has thus almost completely utilized the Authorized Capital 2020/I available for the issuance of new shares. On 28 June 2022, the Annual General Meeting 2022 approved the creation of new Authorized Capital 2022/I in the amount of EUR 20,992,228.00. The new Authorized Capital 2022/1 will be filed for entry in the Commercial Register when the rights issue described above is entered in the Commercial Register.
Baader Bank AG, Unterschleissheim, Germany, was acting as global coordinator and sole bookrunner for the capital measure.
About Heidelberg Pharma
Heidelberg Pharma is an oncology specialist and the first company to develop the toxin Amanitin into cancer therapies using its proprietary ATAC® technology and to advance the biological mode of action of the toxin as a novel therapeutic principle. The proprietary technology platform is being applied to develop the Companys own therapeutic ATACs® as well as in third-party collaborations. The lead candidate HDP-101 is a BCMA ATAC in clinical development for multiple myeloma. HDP-102, a CD37 ATAC for Non-Hodgkin lymphoma and HDP-103, a PSMA ATAC for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, are in preclinical testing.
Heidelberg Pharma AG is based in Ladenburg, Germany, and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More information is available at http://www.heidelberg-pharma.com/.
ATAC® is a registered EU trademark of Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH.
This communication contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "will" "should" "future", "potential" or similar expressions or by a general discussion of the Company's strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results of operations, financial condition, performance, or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors and partners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.
30.08.2022 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Heidelberg Pharma AG
|Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22
|68526 Ladenburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 99
|E-mail:
|investors@hdpharma.com
|Internet:
|www.heidelberg-pharma.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A11QVV0
|WKN:
|A11QVV
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1431613
1431613 30.08.2022 CET/CEST
