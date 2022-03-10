|
10.03.2022 07:56:18
DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma Receives Milestone Payment from Partner Magenta for Dosing the First Patient with MGTA-117
|
DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PRESS RELEASE
Heidelberg Pharma Receives Milestone Payment from Partner Magenta for Dosing the First Patient with MGTA-117
Ladenburg, Germany, 10 March 2022 - Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA) today announced that its cooperation partner Magenta Therapeutics, Cambridge, MA, USA, (Magenta; NASDAQ: MGTA) has dosed the first patient with the development candidate MGTA-117 in a Phase I/II study. The achievement of this milestone triggered a milestone payment to Heidelberg Pharma.
MGTA-117 is an Antibody Amanitin Conjugate based on Heidelberg Pharma's proprietary ATAC(R) technology and developed by Magenta. A dose escalation study will test the tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and safety of MGTA-117 in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplasia-excess blasts.
Prof. Andreas Pahl, CSO of Heidelberg Pharma AG, commented: "We congratulate Magenta for this great achievement, and we are very proud that following our own ATAC(R) candidate HDP-101 another ATAC(R) based on our technology has entered the clinical stage. We are convinced that our ATAC(R) technology can provide highly effective and well-tolerated cancer therapies and we are looking forward to seeing initial data from the study."
About Heidelberg Pharma's proprietary ATAC(R) technology
About Heidelberg Pharma
Heidelberg Pharma AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More information is available at http://www.heidelberg-pharma.com/.
About Magenta Therapeutics
This communication contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "will" "should" "future", "potential" or similar expressions or by a general discussion of the Company's strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results of operations, financial condition, performance, or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors and partners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.
10.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Heidelberg Pharma AG
|Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22
|68526 Ladenburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 99
|E-mail:
|investors@hdpharma.com
|Internet:
|www.heidelberg-pharma.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A11QVV0
|WKN:
|A11QVV
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1298989
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1298989 10.03.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!