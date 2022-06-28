DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma Reports Outcome of the Annual General Meeting 2022

DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Heidelberg Pharma Reports Outcome of the Annual General Meeting 2022

Ladenburg, Germany, 28 June 2022 Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA) announced that the shareholders of the Company approved the resolutions of the administration with large majorities (ranged from 98.49% to 99.99%) during the virtual Annual General Meeting today:

- Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of the members of the Executive Management Board and the Supervisory Board for the fiscal year 2021

- Resolution on the appointment of the auditor of the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the 2021/2022 fiscal year

- Increase in the number of Supervisory Board members and corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association

- Elections to the Supervisory Board

- Changes to Authorized and Contingent Capital and corresponding amendments to the Articles of Association

- Remuneration of members of the Supervisory Board and corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association

- Approval of the compensation report

Presence (including postal voting) at the Annual General Meeting 2022 corresponded to 82.26% of the current share capital.

Dr. Jan Schmidt-Brand, CEO and CFO of Heidelberg Pharma AG, commented: "We are pleased that our shareholders and proxies took part in such large numbers and with such commitment in this years Annual General Meeting, which was held virtually as in the past two years due to the ongoing pandemic. We very much hope that we will meet again in person next year. On behalf of the Management Board, I would like to thank the shareholders of Heidelberg Pharma AG for their confidence in our Company and their long-standing support.

"On behalf of all my colleagues on the Supervisory Board, I would like to extend a very warm welcome to the new Supervisory Board members, Mr. Zhao and Mr. Liu, as future representatives of Huadong Medicine. I look forward to a constructive cooperation with them," added Prof. Dr. Christof Hettich, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Please find more information about the Annual General Meeting including the voting results here: https://heidelberg-pharma.com/en/AGM.

About Heidelberg Pharma

Heidelberg Pharma is an oncology specialist and the first company to develop the toxin Amanitin into cancer therapies using its proprietary ATAC® technology and to advance the biological mode of action of the toxin as a novel therapeutic principle. The proprietary technology platform is being applied to develop the Companys own therapeutic ATACs® as well as in third-party collaborations. The lead candidate HDP-101 is a BCMA ATAC in clinical development for multiple myeloma. HDP-102, a CD37 ATAC for Non-Hodgkin lymphoma and HDP-103, a PSMA ATAC for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, are in preclinical testing.

Heidelberg Pharma AG is based in Ladenburg, Germany, and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More information is available at http://www.heidelberg-pharma.com/.

ATAC® is a registered EU trademark of Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH.

