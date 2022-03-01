|
01.03.2022 06:41:34
DGAP-News: HelloFresh SE ends strong FY 2021 with another record quarter
|
DGAP-News: HelloFresh SE
/ Key word(s): Annual Report
HelloFresh SE ends strong FY 2021 with another record quarter
- The Company's revenue for the FY 2021 significantly increased y-o-y, reaching 6.0 billion (+61.5% y-o-y in constant currency)
- Adjusted EBITDA for the FY 2021 reached 527.6 million, corresponding to a margin of 8.8%
- Successful expansion into the ready-to-eat segment: Significant triple-digit growth with Factor in the US and the acquisition of Youfoodz in Australia
- Reiterated outlook for the FY 2022: 20%-26% constant currency revenue growth, 500 million - 580 million adjusted EBITDA
In the fourth quarter of 2021, HelloFresh saw ongoing customer growth across both segments (US and International), reaching a total of 7.2 million active customers. In addition to the Group's order rates remaining strong and ahead of pre-pandemic levels, the average order value continued to increase. Q4 2021 Group revenue amounted to 1.58 billion, marking the highest revenue quarter ever.
"2021 has been another year of successful growth and expansion for HelloFresh. We delivered very meaningful growth across both segments, despite a tough benchmark, given that 2020 was an unprecedented year of lockdowns", says Dominik Richter, co-founder and CEO of HelloFresh. "Over the course of 2021 we have made significant progress in ramping up our production capacity and infrastructure globally, while launching Norway, Italy and Japan as new markets, bringing Green Chef as an additional brand to the UK market, extending our HelloFresh Market offering of high quality curated add-ons to the US and acquiring Youfoodz in Australia. We are laying the foundations for reaching our mid-term targets and charging towards becoming the world's leading integrated food solutions group", he continues.
Successful expansion into the ready-to-eat segment
With the acquisition of Factor in the US in 2020, HelloFresh initially announced its plans to expand into a new market segment, ready-to-eat. The acquisition marked the next step in HelloFresh's growth plan to expand its total addressable market and tap into new customer segments, all while striving to become the world's leading integrated food solutions group. In 2021, HelloFresh acquired Australia's leading ready-to-eat company Youfoodz. Ever since, HelloFresh's ready-to-eat section has seen significant triple digit growth and Factor has become the largest ready-to-eat meal company in the U.S. in terms of market share.
Outlook for FY 2022
HelloFresh will continue its strong investment into its long term growth capabilities, most notably the ongoing build out of its fulfillment infrastructure, and the strengthening of its tech and data platform. The Company will also continue to pursue and scale new geographies and brands in line with its long term growth strategy. Against this background, the Company expects revenue growth for the HelloFresh Group on a constant currency basis between 20% and 26%. The Company expects an adjusted EBITDA for the HelloFresh Group for the full year 2022 between EUR 500 million and EUR 580 million.
Positive full year free cash flow of 181.3m
Despite significant investments into a number of growth initiatives, HelloFresh has produced a positive full year free cash flow of 181.3m (excluding acquisitions) on Group level, resulting in a year end cash position of 827.1m. This will allow the Company to execute on future growth plans and take advantage of capital allocation opportunities, while maintaining a strong cash position.
Key Performance Indicators
Group
U.S.
International
Results of Operations
U.S.
International
*Net of share-based compensation expenses
Group Financial Position
About HelloFresh
01.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HelloFresh SE
|Prinzenstraße 89
|10969 Berlin
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@hellofresh.com
|Internet:
|www.hellofreshgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A161408
|WKN:
|A16140
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1290569
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1290569 01.03.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu HelloFreshmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu HelloFreshmehr Analysen
|15:41
|HelloFresh Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:54
|HelloFresh Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:57
|HelloFresh Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:20
|HelloFresh Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.02.22
|HelloFresh Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|15:41
|HelloFresh Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:54
|HelloFresh Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:57
|HelloFresh Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:20
|HelloFresh Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.02.22
|HelloFresh Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|08:57
|HelloFresh Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:20
|HelloFresh Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.02.22
|HelloFresh Outperform
|Oddo BHF
|04.02.22
|HelloFresh Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.01.22
|HelloFresh Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.02.22
|HelloFresh Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|07.02.22
|HelloFresh Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|28.01.22
|HelloFresh Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|11.01.22
|HelloFresh Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|09.12.21
|HelloFresh Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|15:41
|HelloFresh Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:54
|HelloFresh Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.02.22
|HelloFresh Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.02.22
|HelloFresh Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.01.22
|HelloFresh Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|HelloFresh
|45,80
|-5,35%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg im Fokus: ATX bricht deutlich ein -- DAX verliert abermals an Boden -- Wall Street leichter -- Schlussendlich Gewinne in Asien
Trotz guter Vorgaben geht es am heimischen Aktienmarkt deutlicher abwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich ebenfalls mit Verlusten. An den US-Börsen übernehmen die Bären das Ruder. Die größten Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich im Dienstagshandel fester.