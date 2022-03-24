DGAP-News: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG publishes 2021 annual report

DGAP-News: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

24.03.2022 / 08:30

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG publishes 2021 annual report



Lehrte, March 24, 2022 - HELMA Eigenheimbau AG has today published its 2021 annual report, in which it confirms the preliminary results for the past financial year announced on March 2, 2022. In 2021, the company generated consolidated revenue of EUR 331.5 million (previous year: EUR 274.0 million) and record earnings before taxes (EBT) of EUR 27.3 million (previous year: EUR 22.5 million). Earnings per share thereby reached a new high of EUR 4.69, up 22 % on the previous year.



A dividend payment of EUR 1.72 per share (previous year: EUR 1.54) is planned for 2021, so that the dividend yield at the current share price level amounts to around 3 %. As in previous years, most of the profit generated will be retained in order to strengthen equity and thereby finance further growth.



Consequently, the HELMA Group's equity ratio increased to a solid 28.7 % as of December 31, 2021 (December 31, 2020: 27.5 %) on total equity and liabilities of EUR 451.4 million (December 31, 2020: EUR 423.4 million). At the end of the 2021 financial year, the HELMA Group had equity of EUR 129.5 million as well as significant hidden reserves with regard to the balance sheet. These derive from inventories in the amount of EUR 311.0 million, which mainly comprise land plots recognised in accordance with the lower of cost or market principle, which have appreciated significantly in value since their purchase around four years ago on average.



In addition to a detailed presentation of the successful business performance and asset position, the annual report also includes a comprehensive presentation of the medium-term growth strategy, for which, among other things, the very attractive project pipeline characterised by favourable purchase prices and the record order book position as of December 31, 2021 provide an excellent basis.



Highly promising outlook:

The HELMA Group aims to continue its profitable growth beyond 2021. As of December 31, 2021, the subsidiaries HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH and HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH, which are active in the property development business, have a revenue potential from secured land plots totalling around EUR 2.0 billion, most of which can be realised within a period of approximately six years, assuming the market environment remains intact. Future land purchases will further expand this potential. Furthermore, it is assumed that HELMA Eigenheimbau AG will contribute annual revenue of at least EUR 125 million during this period, for which no own land is required.



Accordingly, the HELMA Management Board is confident of achieving new record results in the 2022 financial year, with revenues in a range between EUR 360 million and EUR 380 million and consolidated EBT between EUR 30 million and EUR 33 million.



Moreover, the company's Management Board anticipates sustainable growth to continue in the medium term, provided the market environment remains intact. By the 2024 financial year at the latest, revenue of well over EUR 400 million and an EBT margin of over 10 % are to be achieved, resulting in EBT of well over EUR 40 million. On the corporate side, the conditions are also in place for further dynamic earnings growth in subsequent years.



Further detailed information on the 2021 financial year and the highly promising prospects for the Group companies can be found in the 2021 annual report published today. This is available for download on the IR website at www.ir.helma.de and at the following direct link:



https://ir.helma.de/websites/helma/English/310/publications.html



About HELMA Eigenheimbau AG:

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG (HELMA) is one of the leading German building service providers offering the full service range. The focus is on the development, planning, sale and construction management of individually planned detached houses built on customers' properties applying the traditional solid construction method ("brick on brick"). Through the HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH subsidiary - which operates as a broadly diversified project and property developer - the possibility also exists in various metropolitan regions across Germany to acquire individual dream houses together with suitable land plots on a one-stop-shop basis. Furthermore, HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH realises high-quality semi-detached and terraced houses as well as apartment construction projects in sought-after locations.



With the realisation of holiday houses and apartments at locations enjoying well-developed infrastructures - predominantly on the North Sea and Baltic Sea coasts, as well as at attractive locations on lakes, rivers and in low mountain regions in Germany - the HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH subsidiary is meanwhile the leading company in its market segment. Its offering addresses mainly private customers for their own use or as a capital investment.



As a financing and building insurance broker, the Hausbau Finanz GmbH subsidiary completes the HELMA Group's product range.



Since it was founded in 1980, HELMA has transferred well over 10,000 attractive residential and holiday properties to satisfied customers. More than 400 employees and specialist advisors ensure that meanwhile around 1,000 further properties are added annually. HELMA - we love to build for your life.



