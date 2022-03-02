DGAP-News: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG reports preliminary figures for FY 2021: Record earnings of EUR 4.69 per share (+22 %); company expects continuation of dynamic growth

DGAP-News: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG reports preliminary figures for FY 2021: Record earnings of EUR 4.69 per share (+22 %); company expects continuation of dynamic growth



02.03.2022 / 08:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



HELMA Eigenheimbau AG reports preliminary figures for FY 2021: Record earnings of EUR 4.69 per share (+22 %); company expects continuation of dynamic growth



Lehrte, March 2, 2022 - HELMA Eigenheimbau AG today published detailed preliminary consolidated figures in accordance with IFRS for the 2021 financial year, which include new record figures for both orders and earnings. The HELMA Group thereby successfully continued its dynamic business performance during the past financial year.



Further sales record:

The HELMA Group recorded new order intake of EUR 446.6 million in the 2021 financial year, which corresponds to a strong increase of around 43 % compared to the previous year. Here it is to be noted that, in relation to the Efficiency House 55, the unexpected discontinuation of the subsidy for new constructions as of January 2022 has led to noticeable accelerated purchasing effects on new order intake in the fourth quarter of 2021, which are estimated to amount to up to 10 % of total new order intake. Even excluding these accelerated purchasing effects, however, new order intake would have stood above the EUR 400 million level, representing an increase of around 30 %. As a consequence, the HELMA Group starts the 2022 financial year with a strong order book position of EUR 360.2 million (December 31, 2021: EUR 240.6 million), whereby the aforementioned accelerated purchasing effects must also be taken into corresponding consideration in this context.



Significant revenue and earnings growth:

Based on consolidated revenue of EUR 331.5 million (previous year: EUR 274.0 million), the HELMA Group achieved record earnings before taxes (EBT) of EUR 27.3 million (previous year: EUR 22.5 million) in the 2021 financial year. With year-on-year growth of around 22 %, consolidated EBT lies within the target range of the guidance that was raised on November 15, 2021 (> EUR 27 million) and significantly above the original EBT guidance (between EUR 25 million and EUR 26 million). Furthermore, consolidated net income after minority interests amounted to EUR 18.8 million. This is equivalent to record earnings per share of EUR 4.69 (previous year: EUR 3.84), corresponding to considerable growth of around 22 % compared with the previous year.



Positive outlook:

In light of the record order book position as of December 31, 2021, as well as the very promising project pipeline, HELMA's Management Board is very confident of also achieving new record revenue and earnings figures in the 2022 financial year. As a consequence, in 2022, revenue in a range between EUR 360 million and EUR 380 million and consolidated EBT of between EUR 30 million and EUR 33 million are expected.



Provided that the market environment is intact, the company's Management Board also anticipates sustainable growth in the medium term. By the 2024 financial year at the latest, revenue of well over EUR 400 million and an EBT margin of over 10 % are to be achieved, resulting in EBT of well over EUR 40 million. On the corporate side, the preconditions also exist to continue to realise further dynamic growth in income over the coming years.



Key financials at a glance:

An overview of the preliminary financials for the HELMA Group for the 2021 financial year can be downloaded at the link below:



https://ir.helma.de/download/companies/helmaeigenheimbau/Figures/2022_helma_prel_financials_en.pdf



The 2021 annual report and dividend proposal for the 2021 financial year will be published on March 24, 2022.



About HELMA Eigenheimbau AG:

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG (HELMA) is one of the leading German building service providers offering the full service range. The focus is on the development, planning, sale and construction management of individually planned detached houses built on customers' properties applying the traditional solid construction method ("brick on brick"). Through the HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH subsidiary - which operates as a broadly diversified project and property developer - the possibility also exists in various metropolitan regions across Germany to acquire individual dream houses together with suitable land plots on a one-stop-shop basis. Furthermore, HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH realises high-quality semi-detached and terraced houses as well as apartment construction projects in sought-after locations.



With the realisation of holiday houses and apartments at locations enjoying well-developed infrastructures - predominantly on the North Sea and Baltic Sea coasts, as well as at attractive locations on lakes, rivers and in low mountain regions in Germany - the HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH subsidiary is meanwhile the leading company in its market segment. Its offering addresses mainly private customers for their own use or as a capital investment.



As a financing and building insurance broker, the Hausbau Finanz GmbH subsidiary completes the HELMA Group's product range.



Since it was founded in 1980, HELMA has transferred well over 10,000 attractive residential and holiday properties to satisfied customers. More than 400 employees and specialist advisors ensure that meanwhile around 1,000 further properties are added annually. HELMA - we love to build for your life.



IR contact:

Daniel Weseloh, Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0)5132 8850 221

E-Mail: ir@helma.de

02.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

