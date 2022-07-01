DGAP-News: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG reports strong order intake in H1 2022

DGAP-News: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG reports strong order intake in H1 2022



01.07.2022 / 08:30

Lehrte, July 1, 2022 According to preliminary calculations, HELMA Eigenheimbau AG generated consolidated new order intake of approximately EUR 197.4 million during the first half of 2022. This slightly exceeded the previous years record level of EUR 197.2 million, despite a deteriorating market environment. This is all the more remarkable as the unexpected discontinuation of the new construction subsidy for the Efficiency House 55 in the fourth quarter of 2021 had led to tangible accelerated purchasing effects that were reflected in new order intake, which the company estimated had amounted to up to 10% of its total new order intake in 2021 (see press release of January 11, 2022).



Due to the current significant rise in interest rates and construction costs, which will lead to correspondingly higher selling prices, as well as the difficult geopolitical situation, the accelerated purchasing effect from the second half of 2021 is now expected to diminish, as anticipated, albeit not until the second half of 2022. However, based on its strong product portfolio and attractive project pipeline, the company is confident that it will achieve the new order intake level underlying its guidance for the full 2022 financial year, which lies in the approximate range of between EUR 350 million and EUR 360 million.



About HELMA Eigenheimbau AG:

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG (HELMA) is one of the leading German building service providers offering the full service range. The focus is on the development, planning, sale and construction management of individually planned detached houses built on customers' properties applying the traditional solid construction method ("brick on brick"). Through the HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH subsidiary which operates as a broadly diversified project and property developer the possibility also exists in various metropolitan regions across Germany to acquire individual dream houses together with suitable land plots on a one-stop-shop basis. Furthermore, HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH realises high-quality semi-detached and terraced houses as well as apartment construction projects in sought-after locations.



With the realisation of holiday houses and apartments at locations enjoying well-developed infrastructures predominantly on the North Sea and Baltic Sea coasts, as well as at attractive locations on lakes, rivers and in low mountain regions in Germany the HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH subsidiary is meanwhile the leading company in its market segment. Its offering addresses mainly private customers for their own use or as a capital investment.



As a financing and building insurance broker, the Hausbau Finanz GmbH subsidiary completes the HELMA Group's product range.



Since it was founded in 1980, HELMA has transferred well over 10,000 attractive residential and holiday properties to satisfied customers. More than 400 employees and specialist advisors ensure that meanwhile around 1,000 further properties are added annually. HELMA we love to build for your life.



IR contact:

Daniel Weseloh, Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0)5132 8850 221

E-Mail: ir@helma.de

