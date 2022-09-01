DGAP-News: Hempamed Rx: SynBiotic SE launches full-line medical cannabis brand

DGAP-News: SynBiotic SE / Key word(s): Product Launch

Hempamed Rx: SynBiotic SE launches full-line medical cannabis brand



01.09.2022 / 18:09 CET/CEST

Hempamed Rx: SynBiotic SE launches full-line medical cannabis brand

Europe's largest listed corporate group in the hemp and cannabis sector supports launch with massive expansion of field sales force in the medical cannabis sector

Just in time for Expopharm: SynBiotic SE launches full-range Hempamed Rx brand (Hall B1 / Booth C58)

Wide range: dronabinol, full spectrum extracts and various flowers

Strong pipeline: More unprecedented product innovations to follow

Counter-cyclical strategy: SynBiotic SE massively expands sales team with 15 field staff

Munich, August 30, 2022

In mid-September, the pharmacy market is due to attend Expopharm, the most important leading European trade fair. SynBiotic SE will present its new brand Hempamed Rx at its own booth. Europe's largest listed corporate group in the hemp and cannabis sector is launching an extensive range of full-spectrum extracts, dronabinol and various flowers. In this process, canna.sales GmbH becomes SynBiotic Sales GmbH, with a fifteen-person field sales team consisting of employees with many years of experience in the field of medical cannabis, and GECA Pharma GmbH, responsible for the import and distribution of medical cannabis products, becomes SynBiotic Distribution GmbH.

Sales offensive in the field of medical cannabis

While other cannabis companies are downsizing their sales teams and seemingly fully concentrate on the legalization of recreational use, we are keeping a firm eye on all areas of the existing and future cannabis market," says Lars Müller, CEO of SynBiotic SE. "With Hempamed Rx, we are not only focusing on a new strong brand for medical cannabis, we are also further expanding our sales team under the SynBiotic Sales umbrella." The goal: to provide competent advice throughout Germany.

With the sales offensive, the Munich-based corporate group wants to underline its clear vision in the wake of increasing treatments and prescriptions for medical cannabis. Products from this area can be used to treat chronic pain, among other things. In particular, patients suffering from depression and anxiety/sleep disorders, but also Tourette's, MS or epilepsy, can alleviate their symptoms and the resulting pain through the use of medical cannabis.

Strong pipeline: Unprecedented product innovations

SynBiotic SE will build up further capacities in the important field of medical cannabis and further expand its dominant position not only on the distribution side. The launch of Hempamed Rx also culminates years of research and development of innovative products that will be launched under the new brand in the coming weeks and months. Particularly in the field of medical cannabis, it is important to enable treatments that are optimally adapted to individual complaints. The dosage forms in particular make an important contribution to this. In order to enable everyone to benefit from the advantages of medical cannabis, SynBiotic SE is constantly expanding its product portfolio through the use of various carrier substances. The high bio-availability is as much in focus as the good tolerability of the products.



Visitors to Expopharm in Munich can find out all about the new Hempamed Rx brand, SynBiotic Sales GmbH and SynBiotic Distribution GmbH from September 14 to 17, 2022 in Hall B1 at Stand C58.

About SynBiotic SE

SynBiotic SE is the largest listed corporate group in Europe in the hemp and cannabis sector and pursues an EU-focused buy-and-build investment strategy. The group of companies encompasses the entire supply chain from cultivation to production to trade from the field to the shelf. A core business of the company is the research & development, production and marketing of cannabinoid- and terpene-containing solutions for major social problems such as pain, sleep disorders and anxiety. In addition to the food supplement and cosmetics market, SynBiotic SE is also active in the medical sector and will in the future extend this to the recreational cannabis sector.



