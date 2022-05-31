DGAP-News: Highlight Communications AG: Highlight Group publishes results for the first quarter of 2022

DGAP-News: Highlight Communications AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

Highlight Communications AG: Highlight Group publishes results for the first quarter of 2022



31.05.2022 / 17:45

Highlight Group publishes results for the first quarter of 2022 The equity ratio remains constant compared to the end of the year at 29.1%

Consolidated revenue at CHF 88.1 million down CHF 18.4 million on previous year

EBIT decreased to -4.2 million CHF (previous year 1.3 million CHF) The Highlight Groups consolidated revenue and EBIT developed as expected in the first quarter of 2022. Group development in the first quarter of 2022 At CHF 88.1 million, consolidated revenue was down CHF 18.4 million on the figure for the first quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales in the Film segment.

EBIT of CHF -4.2 million was below the previous year's figure (CHF 1.3 million) due to the seasonal effect of the first quarter.).

Consolidated net profit amounted to CHF -7.6 million. Earnings of CHF -7.5 million were attributable to Highlights shareholders (previous year: CHF -1.9 million), translating into earnings per share of CHF -0.13 (previous year: CHF -0.03).

The equity ratio was maintained stable despite a decrease in consolidated equity by CHF 8.6 million to CHF 187.6 million. The effects of the global Corona pandemic and the possible consequences of the Ukraine crisis will continue to influence business development beyond the first quarter of 2022. The Board of Directors is continuously reviewing the situation in order to be able to take appropriate measures if necessary. The quarterly statement as of March 31, 2022 is available for download at www.highlight-communications.ch from today. The Highlight Group at a glance Group figures in line with IFRS CHF million Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Change in % Sales 88.1 106.5 17.3 EBIT -4.2 1.3 n/a Consolidated net profit for the period

(after taxes) -7.6 -2.1 n/a Consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders -7.5 -1.9 n/a Earnings per share (in CHF) -0.13 -0.03 n/a Segment sales Film 48.2 67.9 -29.1 Sports and Event (Restated) 40.0 38.6 3.5 Segment earnings (Restated) Film 0.8 3.3 -76.3 Sports and Event(Restated) -3.3 -0.5 n/a CHF million March 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Change in % Total assets 644.9 674.5 -4.4 Equity 187.6 196.1 -4.4 Equity ratio (%) 29.1 29.1 n/a Current financial liabilities 93.4 190.6 -51.0 Cash and cash equivalents 47.7 48.3 -1.4 The Board of Directors of the Highlight Group has decided to combine the Sports ( Group company Sport1 Medien AG) and Sports- and Event-Marketing (Group companies TEAM Group & Highlight Event AG) segments in the Sports and Event segment as of January 1, 2022.

