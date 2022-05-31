|
31.05.2022 17:45:04
DGAP-News: Highlight Communications AG: Highlight Group publishes results for the first quarter of 2022
|
DGAP-News: Highlight Communications AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Highlight Group publishes results for the first quarter of 2022
The Highlight Groups consolidated revenue and EBIT developed as expected in the first quarter of 2022.
Group development in the first quarter of 2022
The effects of the global Corona pandemic and the possible consequences of the Ukraine crisis will continue to influence business development beyond the first quarter of 2022. The Board of Directors is continuously reviewing the situation in order to be able to take appropriate measures if necessary.
The quarterly statement as of March 31, 2022 is available for download at www.highlight-communications.ch from today.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Highlight Communications AG
|3,70
|0,00%