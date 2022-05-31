31.05.2022 17:45:04

DGAP-News: Highlight Communications AG: Highlight Group publishes results for the first quarter of 2022

DGAP-News: Highlight Communications AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Highlight Communications AG: Highlight Group publishes results for the first quarter of 2022

31.05.2022 / 17:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Highlight Group publishes results for the first quarter of 2022

  • The equity ratio remains constant compared to the end of the year at 29.1%
  • Consolidated revenue at CHF 88.1 million down CHF 18.4 million on previous year
  • EBIT decreased to -4.2 million CHF (previous year 1.3 million CHF)

The Highlight Groups consolidated revenue and EBIT developed as expected in the first quarter of 2022.

Group development in the first quarter of 2022

  • At CHF 88.1 million, consolidated revenue was down CHF 18.4 million on the figure for the first quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales in the Film segment.
  • EBIT of CHF -4.2 million was below the previous year's figure (CHF 1.3 million) due to the seasonal effect of the first quarter.).
  • Consolidated net profit amounted to CHF -7.6 million. Earnings of CHF -7.5 million were attributable to Highlights shareholders (previous year: CHF -1.9 million), translating into earnings per share of CHF -0.13 (previous year: CHF -0.03).
  • The equity ratio was maintained stable despite a decrease in consolidated equity by CHF 8.6 million to CHF 187.6 million.

The effects of the global Corona pandemic and the possible consequences of the Ukraine crisis will continue to influence business development beyond the first quarter of 2022. The Board of Directors is continuously reviewing the situation in order to be able to take appropriate measures if necessary.

The quarterly statement as of March 31, 2022 is available for download at www.highlight-communications.ch from today.

 

The Highlight Group at a glance    
Group figures in line with IFRS    
       
CHF million Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Change in %
Sales 88.1 106.5 17.3
EBIT -4.2 1.3 n/a
Consolidated net profit for the period
(after taxes)		 -7.6 -2.1 n/a
Consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders -7.5 -1.9 n/a
Earnings per share (in CHF) -0.13 -0.03 n/a
Segment sales      
Film 48.2 67.9 -29.1
Sports and Event (Restated) 40.0 38.6 3.5
Segment earnings   (Restated)  
Film 0.8 3.3 -76.3
Sports and Event(Restated) -3.3 -0.5 n/a
       
CHF million March 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Change in %
Total assets 644.9 674.5 -4.4
Equity 187.6 196.1 -4.4
Equity ratio (%) 29.1 29.1 n/a
Current financial liabilities 93.4 190.6 -51.0
Cash and cash equivalents 47.7 48.3 -1.4
The Board of Directors of the Highlight Group has decided to combine the Sports ( Group company Sport1 Medien AG) and Sports- and Event-Marketing (Group companies TEAM Group & Highlight Event AG) segments in the Sports and Event segment as of January 1, 2022.
         
For further information:      
       
Highlight Communications AG      
Investor Relations      
Netzibodenstrasse 23b      
4133 Pratteln BL, Switzerland      
Tel: +41 (0) 61 816 96 91      
e-mail: ir@hlcom.ch      

31.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Highlight Communications AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 816 96 96
Fax: +41 61 816 67 67
E-mail: ir@hlcom.ch
Internet: www.hlcom.ch
ISIN: CH0006539198
WKN: 920299
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1365479

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1365479  31.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1365479&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Highlight Communications AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Highlight Communications AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Highlight Communications AG 3,70 0,00% Highlight Communications AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Impulse fehlen: ATX und DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit verschiedenen Vorzeichen
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Mittwoch mit Gewinnen. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten zur Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen