DGAP-News: home24 SE: Annual General Meeting 2022 approves all resolution proposals

home24 SE: Annual General Meeting 2022 approves all resolution proposals

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2022 APPROVES ALL RESOLUTION PROPOSALS

BERLIN, 14 JUNE 2022 home24 SE ("home24", the "Company") today held its Annual General Meeting virtually. The election of the Supervisory Board resulted in the re-election of the four members Lothar Lanz, Verena Mohaupt, Dr. Philipp Kreibohm and Nicholas C. Denissen.

All further resolution proposals proposed by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board, including the discharge of the Management and Supervisory Board, were confirmed by the Annual General Meeting with the necessary majorities. 

https://www.home24.com/websites/homevierundzwanzig/English/4450/general-meeting.html
 
ABOUT HOME24
home24 is a leading pure-play home & living e-commerce platform in Continental Europe and Brazil. With over 150,000 home & living products in Europe and more than 200,000 articles in Latin America, home24 offers a unique selection of large and small furniture pieces, garden furniture, mattresses and lighting. This curated, broad assortment offers a significant value-for-money value proposition to customers. home24 is headquartered in Berlin and employs more than 2,000 people worldwide. The Company is active in seven European markets: Germany, France, Austria, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium and Italy. home24 is also active in Brazil under the "Mobly" brand. The group also includes the lifestyle brand Butlers with 100 stores in the DACH region and additional 32 in the rest of Europe. home24's product range consists of numerous brands, including a large number of private labels. home24 is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A14KEB5). Mobly's stock is traded on the Brazilian Novo Mercado of B3 (ISIN BRMBLYACNOR5). For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.home24.com.
 
COMPETENT PERSON FOR THIS PUBLICATION:
Fiona Kleinert
Communications Manager
+49 30 2016 329 418
 
PRESS CONTACT:                 
Fiona Kleinert                             
fiona.kleinert@home24.de       

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Philipp Steinhäuser
ir@home24.de

LEGAL DISCLAIMER:
This publication contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations, assumptions and information of the Company's management. Forward-looking statements contain no guarantee for the occurrence of future results and developments and are associated with known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Due to various factors, actual future results, developments and events may differ materially from those described in these statements; neither the Company nor any other person accepts any responsibility whatsoever for the accuracy of the opinions or underlying assumptions contained in this publication. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this publication.

