24.02.2022 09:00:05
DGAP-News: home24 SE: home24 launches first advertising campaign with Butlers products
DGAP-News: Home24 SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
HOME24 LAUNCHES FIRST ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN WITH BUTLERS PRODUCTS
Berlin, 24 February 2022 - With the claim "Dein Draußen braucht dich" (Your outdoor needs you), home24, one of the leading online suppliers in the home & living sector, is heralding this year's outdoor season. In a cross-media campaign, the furnishing expert shows how neglected outdoor areas can be transformed from a lost place back into a place of well-being. "The aim of the campaign is to use unseen and surprising short stories to positively entrench home24 in our target group and to encourage them to make their own outdoor areas fit for the spring season with new furniture and home accessories from home24," says Sascha Vitzthum, CMO at home24.
To achieve this, the campaign relies on contrasts and makes use of genre clichés from the film world: a neglected terrace, for example, becomes a lost place with horror potential, and the mess on the balcony is the opponent in a Western duel - accompanied by witticism and tongue-in-cheek humor. "In the spots, the protagonists look with horror at their desolate outdoor space. Dark images and eerie music allude in an exaggerated way to a sight that many are familiar with when they start to deal with their garden or balcony after a long winter break," explains Corinna Nachtigall, Brand Director at home24. "With the message ,Dein Draußen braucht dich', we turn our customers into heroic figures who reclaim their forgotten outdoor spaces with the help of home24."
At home24, the mission has always been to provide customers with a comprehensive shopping experience. Therefore, the online furniture retailer relies on a broad, curated assortment with currently more than 150,000 products and supports its customers by providing advice and inspiration. With the acquisition of the lifestyle brand Butlers, home24 is further expanding its product range and continuing its growth strategy in the home & living market. As a first joint measure, the campaign shows products from the assortment of the two home furnishing specialists.
The campaign can be seen on TV as well as in digital channels and social networks. In addition to Germany, the campaign will also air in Switzerland and Austria from February the 27th. The creative idea was conceived by concept designer Lisa Reissner, with subsequent production handled by The ShackDMC and Sirensrock from Hamburg. Caspar-Jan Hogerzeil was the director.
Note for the editors:
Links to the TV spots:
https://youtu.be/lf6LQWpqAak
https://youtu.be/HiyU0ZaDZK0
Images: https://we.tl/t-dhbx2NyPYd
ABOUT HOME24
home24 is a leading pure-play home & living e-commerce platform in Continental Europe and Brazil. With over 150,000 home & living products in Europe and more than 200,000 articles in Latin America, home24 offers a unique selection of large and small furniture pieces, garden furniture, mattresses and lighting. This curated, broad assortment offers a significant value-for-money value proposition to customers. home24 is headquartered in Berlin and employs more than 1,900 people worldwide. The Company is active in seven European markets: Germany, France, Austria, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium and Italy. home24 is also active in Brazil under the "Mobly" brand. In Europe, home24 delivers its products above an order value of 30 euros - regardless of size and weight - free of charge to the customer's home and also offers free returns. home24's product range consists of numerous brands, including a large number of private labels. home24 is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A14KEB5). Mobly's stock is traded on the Brazilian Novo Mercado of B3 (ISIN BRMBLYACNOR5). For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.home24.com.
PRESS CONTACT:
Fiona Kleinert
Communications Manager
+49 30 2016 329 418
fiona.kleinert@home24.de
LEGAL DISCLAIMER:
This publication contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations, assumptions and information of the Company's management. Forward-looking statements contain no guarantee for the occurrence of future results and developments and are associated with known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Due to various factors, actual future results, developments and events may differ materially from those described in these statements; neither the Company nor any other person accepts any responsibility whatsoever for the accuracy of the opinions or underlying assumptions contained in this publication. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this publication.
24.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|home24 SE
|Greifswalder Straße 212-213
|10405 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 - 609880019
|Fax:
|+49 30 - 2016329499
|E-mail:
|ir@home24.de
|Internet:
|www.home24.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A14KEB5
|WKN:
|A14KEB
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1287161
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1287161 24.02.2022
26.01.22
Home24 Buy
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
12.01.22
Home24 Buy
Jefferies & Company Inc.
28.12.21
Home24 Buy
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
25.11.21
Home24 Buy
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
17.11.21
Home24 Buy
Jefferies & Company Inc.
