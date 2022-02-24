DGAP-News: home24 SE: home24 launches first advertising campaign with Butlers products

DGAP-News: Home24 SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

home24 SE: home24 launches first advertising campaign with Butlers products



24.02.2022 / 09:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



HOME24 LAUNCHES FIRST ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN WITH BUTLERS PRODUCTS home24 and Butlers demonstrate with the campaign how the ranges of the two furnishing specialists complement each other.

The campaign has the central message "Dein Draußen braucht dich" (Your outdoor needs you) and focuses on outdoor furniture and matching home accessories, just in time for the start of spring.

Starting on 27th February, humorous stories tell how forgotten outdoor areas can become enjoyable again. The focus is on the corresponding TV spots.

Berlin, 24 February 2022 - With the claim "Dein Draußen braucht dich" (Your outdoor needs you), home24, one of the leading online suppliers in the home & living sector, is heralding this year's outdoor season. In a cross-media campaign, the furnishing expert shows how neglected outdoor areas can be transformed from a lost place back into a place of well-being. "The aim of the campaign is to use unseen and surprising short stories to positively entrench home24 in our target group and to encourage them to make their own outdoor areas fit for the spring season with new furniture and home accessories from home24," says Sascha Vitzthum, CMO at home24.



To achieve this, the campaign relies on contrasts and makes use of genre clichés from the film world: a neglected terrace, for example, becomes a lost place with horror potential, and the mess on the balcony is the opponent in a Western duel - accompanied by witticism and tongue-in-cheek humor. "In the spots, the protagonists look with horror at their desolate outdoor space. Dark images and eerie music allude in an exaggerated way to a sight that many are familiar with when they start to deal with their garden or balcony after a long winter break," explains Corinna Nachtigall, Brand Director at home24. "With the message ,Dein Draußen braucht dich', we turn our customers into heroic figures who reclaim their forgotten outdoor spaces with the help of home24."



At home24, the mission has always been to provide customers with a comprehensive shopping experience. Therefore, the online furniture retailer relies on a broad, curated assortment with currently more than 150,000 products and supports its customers by providing advice and inspiration. With the acquisition of the lifestyle brand Butlers, home24 is further expanding its product range and continuing its growth strategy in the home & living market. As a first joint measure, the campaign shows products from the assortment of the two home furnishing specialists.



The campaign can be seen on TV as well as in digital channels and social networks. In addition to Germany, the campaign will also air in Switzerland and Austria from February the 27th. The creative idea was conceived by concept designer Lisa Reissner, with subsequent production handled by The ShackDMC and Sirensrock from Hamburg. Caspar-Jan Hogerzeil was the director.



Note for the editors:

Links to the TV spots:

https://youtu.be/lf6LQWpqAak

https://youtu.be/HiyU0ZaDZK0

Images:



ABOUT HOME24

home24 is a leading pure-play home & living e-commerce platform in Continental Europe and Brazil. With over 150,000 home & living products in Europe and more than 200,000 articles in Latin America, home24 offers a unique selection of large and small furniture pieces, garden furniture, mattresses and lighting. This curated, broad assortment offers a significant value-for-money value proposition to customers. home24 is headquartered in Berlin and employs more than 1,900 people worldwide. The Company is active in seven European markets: Germany, France, Austria, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium and Italy. home24 is also active in Brazil under the "Mobly" brand. In Europe, home24 delivers its products above an order value of 30 euros - regardless of size and weight - free of charge to the customer's home and also offers free returns. home24's product range consists of numerous brands, including a large number of private labels. home24 is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A14KEB5). Mobly's stock is traded on the Brazilian Novo Mercado of B3 (ISIN BRMBLYACNOR5). For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.home24.com.



PRESS CONTACT:

Fiona Kleinert

Communications Manager

+49 30 2016 329 418

fiona.kleinert@home24.de



LEGAL DISCLAIMER:

This publication contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations, assumptions and information of the Company's management. Forward-looking statements contain no guarantee for the occurrence of future results and developments and are associated with known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Due to various factors, actual future results, developments and events may differ materially from those described in these statements; neither the Company nor any other person accepts any responsibility whatsoever for the accuracy of the opinions or underlying assumptions contained in this publication. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this publication. With the claim "Dein Draußen braucht dich" (Your outdoor needs you), home24, one of the leading online suppliers in the home & living sector, is heralding this year's outdoor season. In a cross-media campaign, the furnishing expert shows how neglected outdoor areas can be transformed from a lost place back into a place of well-being. "The aim of the campaign is to use unseen and surprising short stories to positively entrench home24 in our target group and to encourage them to make their own outdoor areas fit for the spring season with new furniture and home accessories from home24," says Sascha Vitzthum, CMO at home24.To achieve this, the campaign relies on contrasts and makes use of genre clichés from the film world: a neglected terrace, for example, becomes a lost place with horror potential, and the mess on the balcony is the opponent in a Western duel - accompanied by witticism and tongue-in-cheek humor. "In the spots, the protagonists look with horror at their desolate outdoor space. Dark images and eerie music allude in an exaggerated way to a sight that many are familiar with when they start to deal with their garden or balcony after a long winter break," explains Corinna Nachtigall, Brand Director at home24. "With the message ,Dein Draußen braucht dich', we turn our customers into heroic figures who reclaim their forgotten outdoor spaces with the help of home24."At home24, the mission has always been to provide customers with a comprehensive shopping experience. Therefore, the online furniture retailer relies on a broad, curated assortment with currently more than 150,000 products and supports its customers by providing advice and inspiration. With the acquisition of the lifestyle brand Butlers, home24 is further expanding its product range and continuing its growth strategy in the home & living market. As a first joint measure, the campaign shows products from the assortment of the two home furnishing specialists.The campaign can be seen on TV as well as in digital channels and social networks. In addition to Germany, the campaign will also air in Switzerland and Austria from February the 27th. The creative idea was conceived by concept designer Lisa Reissner, with subsequent production handled by The ShackDMC and Sirensrock from Hamburg. Caspar-Jan Hogerzeil was the director.Links to the TV spots:Images: https://we.tl/t-dhbx2NyPYd home24 is a leading pure-play home & living e-commerce platform in Continental Europe and Brazil. With over 150,000 home & living products in Europe and more than 200,000 articles in Latin America, home24 offers a unique selection of large and small furniture pieces, garden furniture, mattresses and lighting. This curated, broad assortment offers a significant value-for-money value proposition to customers. home24 is headquartered in Berlin and employs more than 1,900 people worldwide. The Company is active in seven European markets: Germany, France, Austria, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium and Italy. home24 is also active in Brazil under the "Mobly" brand. In Europe, home24 delivers its products above an order value of 30 euros - regardless of size and weight - free of charge to the customer's home and also offers free returns. home24's product range consists of numerous brands, including a large number of private labels. home24 is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A14KEB5). Mobly's stock is traded on the Brazilian Novo Mercado of B3 (ISIN BRMBLYACNOR5). For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.home24.com.Fiona KleinertCommunications Manager+49 30 2016 329 418fiona.kleinert@home24.deThis publication contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations, assumptions and information of the Company's management. Forward-looking statements contain no guarantee for the occurrence of future results and developments and are associated with known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Due to various factors, actual future results, developments and events may differ materially from those described in these statements; neither the Company nor any other person accepts any responsibility whatsoever for the accuracy of the opinions or underlying assumptions contained in this publication. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this publication.

24.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

