DGAP-News: home24 SE: home24 launches marketplace with more than 100,000 products

DGAP-News: Home24 SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

home24 SE: home24 launches marketplace with more than 100,000 products



12.07.2022 / 09:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



HOME24 LAUNCHES MARKETPLACE WITH MORE THAN 100,000 PRODUCTS home24 is expanding its assortment by more than 100,000 products from about 100 sellers through a curated marketplace for third-party sellers.

The marketplace model complements the attractive combination of private label and third-party brand assortments on the home24 platform with additional product ranges.

An expansion to other European home24 markets is planned for the second half of the year.

BERLIN, 12 JULY 2022 - Today home24, one of the leading online retailers in the home & living sector, launches its curated marketplace in Germany. More than 100,000 new products from about 100 third-party sellers now complement the existing home24 range of more than 150,000 products - mainly in the categories of accessories, garden equipment, furniture and home textiles. The marketplace is integrated into the home24.de website and thus ensures customers maximum convenience. The range of products is being continuously expanded. In the course of the year, the marketplace offering is to be extended to other European countries.



"With the marketplace, we are broadening our product range and can offer customers an even more valuable shopping experience in complete room worlds," says Marc Appelhoff, CEO of home24. "At the same time, we attach great importance to the reliability, quality and expertise of the marketplace sellers. home24 thus continues to give its customers the service promise they are used to." To date, the online retailer's product range has consisted of a combination of private label and third-party seller products primarily in the small and large furniture segment, the distribution of which was handled by home24 itself. Suppliers on the marketplace, on the other hand, handle logistics, customer service and invoice processing independently. This enables home24 to expand its range significantly in a short space of time without having to build up additional inventories itself. In return, participating sellers gain significantly expanded customer access through the marketplace.



The marketplace was built in collaboration with Mirakl, a leading provider of marketplace software solutions. Today's launch date was preceded by an eight-week test phase to ensure technical implementation and impeccable processing by the external sellers.



ABOUT HOME24

home24 is a leading pure-play home & living e-commerce platform in Continental Europe and Brazil. With over 150,000 home & living products in Europe and more than 200,000 articles in Latin America, home24 offers a unique selection of large and small furniture pieces, garden furniture, mattresses and lighting. In Germany, home24 also sells more than 100,000 products through its own marketplace. This curated, broad assortment offers a significant value-for-money value proposition to customers. home24 is headquartered in Berlin and employs more than 2,000 people worldwide. The Company is active in seven European markets: Germany, France, Austria, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium and Italy. home24 is also active in Brazil under the "Mobly" brand. The group also includes the lifestyle brand Butlers with more than 100 stores in the DACH region and additional over 25 in the rest of Europe. home24's product range consists of numerous brands, including a large number of private labels. home24 is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A14KEB5). Mobly's stock is traded on the Brazilian Novo Mercado of B3 (ISIN BRMBLYACNOR5). For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.home24.com.



PRESS CONTACT:

Fiona Kleinert

Communications Manager

+49 30 2016 329 418

fiona.kleinert@home24.de



LEGAL DISCLAIMER:

This publication contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations, assumptions and information of the Company's management. Forward-looking statements contain no guarantee for the occurrence of future results and developments and are associated with known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Due to various factors, actual future results, developments and events may differ materially from those described in these statements; neither the Company nor any other person accepts any responsibility whatsoever for the accuracy of the opinions or underlying assumptions contained in this publication. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this publication.

12.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

