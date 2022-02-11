DGAP-News: home24 SE: home24 opens Geneva showroom, the first francophone Switzerland

DGAP-News: Home24 SE / Key word(s): Expansion/Miscellaneous

home24 opens Geneva showroom, the first francophone Switzerland

home24 opens its second showroom in Switzerland in Geneva on February 12.

The showroom is located in a highly frequented and central area, on Rue de la Tour-Maîtresse.

Proven showroom strategy continued to increase online conversion rates while generating profitable offline consulting sales.

BERLIN, 11 February 2022 - home24, one of the leading online home & living retailers, will open a new showroom in the center of Geneva on February 12. The showroom space at 7 Rue de la Tour-Maîtresse is located between Geneva's two main shopping streets in a high-traffic location. The Geneva showroom is the first of its kind in the francophone region and the tenth overall in the DACH region.

"We are seeing a continued strong demand for the home24 offering in Switzerland. Our Zurich showroom has been a success since it opened in 2018, both on a commercial level and through direct feedback from our customers. The expansion in Switzerland is therefore a logical step," says Marc Appelhoff, CEO of home24. "Geneva is an attractive location due to its purchasing power and proximity to the French border. We are looking forward to finally, and for the first time, offering our francophone customers an offline touchpoint with our brand, as well as allowing for more tangible product experiences."

In the Geneva showroom, customers will find a wide range of bestsellers, branded products and private labels on approx. 350m² divided across two floors. The products can be experienced and tried out on site, and a large number of fabric and leather samples give a precise idea of the look, feel and quality. Interior design consultants are available for individual, complimentary consultations, offering 3D plans and concepts. Customers can place their order directly in the showroom or online via www.home24.ch/fr/.

The showrooms have been an integral part of home24's growth strategy. By displaying its products and offering a direct exchange on site, home24 creates a personal point of contact where customers' wishes can be addressed, while at the same time strengthening visibility and trust in the brand. Home24 is thus establishing itself as a reliable and inspiring provider in the home & living market and investing in future-oriented, profitable growth. In addition to the newly opened showroom in Geneva, home24 currently operates nine other showrooms in Zurich, Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Cologne, Frankfurt am Main, Düsseldorf, Stuttgart and Vienna.

ABOUT HOME24

home24 is a leading pure-play home & living e-commerce platform in Continental Europe and Brazil. With over 150,000 home & living products in Europe and more than 200,000 articles in Latin America, home24 offers a unique selection of large and small furniture pieces, garden furniture, mattresses and lighting. This curated, broad assortment offers a significant value-for-money value proposition to customers. home24 is headquartered in Berlin and employs more than 1,900 people worldwide. The Company is active in seven European markets: Germany, France, Austria, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium and Italy. home24 is also active in Brazil under the "Mobly" brand. In Europe, home24 delivers its products above an order value of 30 euros - regardless of size and weight - free of charge to the customer's home and also offers free returns. home24's product range consists of numerous brands, including a large number of private labels. home24 is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A14KEB5). Mobly's stock is traded on the Brazilian Novo Mercado of B3 (ISIN BRMBLYACNOR5). For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.home24.com.

