DGAP-News: home24 SE: home24 reports positive adjusted EBITDA in Q2 and continues to deliver on key strategic projects and strengthening profitability

home24 SE: home24 reports positive adjusted EBITDA in Q2 and continues to deliver on key strategic projects and strengthening profitability



16.08.2022 / 07:45

Despite the negative consumer environment, home24 reached revenues of EUR 152 million in Q2 (-9% year-on-year, -12% in constant currency). Thus, revenues are still significantly above the level of Q2 2019 with +86%.

In the first half of the year, revenues amounted to EUR 292 million (-10%, -13% in constant currency).

Adjusted EBITDA margin for Q2 2022 at +1% is positive in contrast to market trends, in H1 it is -2%.

Butlers integration is progressing successfully.

Launch of a curated marketplace on home24 website increases sales potential without tying up additional capital.

Customer loyalty program "homeClub" for home24 and Butlers successfully launched.

More precise sales guidance for FY 2022: sales growth (in constant currency) of -7% to +3% expected; EBITDA guidance confirmed (adjusted EBITDA margin of +1% to +5%).

BERLIN, AUGUST 16, 2022 - As previously signaled, home24 SE ("home24", "the Company") improved both its revenue and earnings figures in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2022. Despite the continued extremely negative consumer sentiment in the home24 geographies and rising Inflation rates, the company generated revenues of EUR 151.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. This represents a 12% decline in sales at constant currency, compared to the strong sales growth of +41% in Q2 2021. In Europe, revenues amounted to 122.8 million euros (-11.2% in constant currency compared to Q2 2021), while in Latin America the company achieved 29.2 million euros (-14.2% in constant currency compared to Q2 2021). In Q2 financials include Butlers for the first time post closing on April 1, 2022.

For the first half of 2022, revenues totaled EUR 292.1 million (-13% at constant currency compared to Q2 2021). The Europe segment contributed revenues of EUR 236.3 million (-13% compared to Q2 2021) and Latin America EUR 55.8 million (-11% at constant currency compared to Q2 2021).

The adjusted EBITDA margin was positive in the second quarter at +1%, in contrast to market trends. For the first half of the year, the figure was -2%. Driven by strict cost management, flexible marketing expenses and positive earnings contributions from Butlers, home24 expects a further margin improvement during the course of the year.

The curated marketplace launched in June 2022 will also provide further momentum. By adding the offerings of third-party vendors, home24 is expanding its range to around 250,000 items without building up additional inventory. Both the added marketplace and Butlers' offerings primarily feature accessories and smaller-scale items that make home24 less dependent on the large furniture segment, increase purchase frequency and strengthen customer loyalty. The recently launched "homeClub," a loyalty program for home24 and Butlers customers, also serves this goal.

"We achieved our profitability target in the second quarter - despite a year-on-year decline in sales. We managed this primarily through disciplined steering and adjusted marketing expenses, as even without the acquisition of Butlers our European business would have been adjusted EBITDA positive. In view of the continuing negative consumer sentiment in all our major markets, we remain focused on the strategic initiatives that we can control ourselves: We are continuing the integration of Butlers step by step and engaging our customers online and offline with offers for their homes that require lower spending. In addition, we are continuing to drive forward the expansion of the marketplace, which started off quite promisingly. At the same time, we are constantly improving the digital shopping experience and our service offering. This further strengthens our positioning as a reliable provider offering fast delivery times and attractive value for money, especially for our own brands," comments CEO Marc Appelhoff.

The long-term trend of a growing market share of online furniture retail compared to stationery retail remains intact in home24's view, even if it is currently overshadowed by the macroeconomic environment. This is also reflected in the company's strong long-term growth: over the past three years, sales have grown by c. 86% in constant currency from Q2 2019 to Q2 2022.

The outlook for the full year 2022 is specified by home24 to now currency-adjusted revenue growth of -7% to +3%. Adjusted EBITDA margin is still expected to be in the range of +1% to +5% due to disciplined marketing management and forward-looking cost management.

KEY FIGURES AT A GLANCE

Non-financial KPIs Unit H1 2022 H1 2021 Change Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Change Gross merchandise value in EURm 397.4 484.2 -18% 193.0 219.8 -12% Gross merchandise value online in EURm 345.5 466.0 -26% 155.3 210.0 -26% Gross merchandise value offline in EURm 51.8 18.1 >100% 37.8 9.9 >100% Gross merchandise value growth at constant currency in % -20% 42% -62pp -15% 16% -31pp Number of orders online in k 1,232 1,728 -29% 587 779 -25% Average order value online in EUR 280 270 4% 264 269 -2% Number of active customers online (as of June 30) in k 2,078 2,404 -14% 2,078 2,404 -14% Employees (as of June 30) number 2,940 1,804 63% 2,940 1,804 63%

Financial KPIs Unit H1 2022 H1 2021 Change Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Change Revenue in EURm 292.1 325.1 -10% 151.9 166.1 -9% Revenue growth at constant currency in % -13% 52% -65pp -12% 41% -53pp Gross profit margin in % 44% 44% 0pp 46% 43% 3pp Profit contribution margin in % 28% 28% 0pp 30% 26% 4pp Adjusted EBITDA margin in % -2% 1% -3pp 1% 2% -1pp Earnings per share in EUR -0.79 -0.38 >100% -0.37 -0.13 >100% Cash flow from operating activities in EURm -15.6 -48.5 -68% 8.3 -38.9 >-100% thereof changes in net working capital in EURm -10.9 -49.4 -78% 7.0 -42.8 >-100% Cash flow from investing activities in EURm -41.4 -6.1 >100% -32.1 -3.2 >100% Cash flow from financing activities in EURm -14.2 116.1 >-100% -11.0 -3.5 >100% Cash and cash equivalents (as of June 30) in EURm 65.7 169.7 -61% 65.7 169.7 -61%

ABOUT HOME24

home24 is a leading pure-play home & living e-commerce platform in Continental Europe and Brazil. With over 250,000 home & living products in Europe and more than 200,000 articles in Latin America, home24 offers a unique selection of large and small furniture pieces, garden furniture, mattresses and lighting. This curated, broad assortment offers a significant value-for-money value proposition to customers. home24 is headquartered in Berlin and employs around 3,000 people worldwide. The Company is active in seven European markets: Germany, France, Austria, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium and Italy. home24 is also active in Brazil under the Mobly brand. The group also includes the lifestyle brand Butlers with 100 stores in the DACH region and additional 25 in the rest of Europe. home24s product range consists of numerous brands, including a large number of private labels. home24 is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A14KEB5). Moblys stock is traded on the Brazilian Novo Mercado of B3 (ISIN BRMBLYACNOR5). For more information, please visit the Companys website at www.home24.com.

