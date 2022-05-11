|
11.05.2022 07:45:05
DGAP-News: home24 SE: home24 reports revenues of EUR 140 million in Q1 and progresses well on key strategic projects
|
DGAP-News: Home24 SE
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement
HOME24 REPORTS REVENUES OF EUR 140 MILLION IN Q1 AND PROGRESSES WELL ON KEY STRATEGIC PROJECTS
BERLIN, 11 MAY 2022 In the first quarter of 2022, home24 SE ("home24", the Company") showed significant progress in its strategic initiatives to broaden the Company's positioning and to set grounds for future growth opportunities. This includes, most notably, the acquisition of the home accessories expert Butlers that closed on April 1, and groundwork for a curated marketplace, which is scheduled to launch in the summer of 2022. Meanwhile, consumer sentiment, which has been severely clouded by Inflation and the Ukraine war, has also impacted home24's operating performance.
The Company generated revenues of EUR 140 million in the first quarter, which represents a 14 % decline in revenue at constant currency and a 12 % decline in revenue excluding currency effects, compared to the strong prior-year quarter (Q1 2021: +64 %). In Europe, the revenue decreased by 15 % to EUR 114 million compared to Q1 2021. In Brazil, the revenue in the same period amounted to EUR 27 million, a decrease of 8 % at constant currency; excluding currency effects, revenue increased by 4 %. The Company's adjusted EBITDA margin for the first quarter was -4 %.
In view of increasing prices for energy and food and the war in Ukraine, consumer sentiment is weakened. "We have strengthened several cornerstones of our business model to ensure that we remain a trusted destination for customers. These include the successful acquisition of Butlers, the launch of a curated marketplace for third-party sellers starting in the summer of 2022, and the replenishment of our warehouses," says Marc Appelhoff, CEO of home24.
In order to further retain customers who are possibly postponing the purchase of larger furniture in the current situation, the Company is strengthening its range of items that require lower spending. With the acquisition of Butlers, home24 has expanded its range to include a large number of low-priced home accessory items and also strengthened its own-brand expertise. The marketplace for third-party sellers launching in summer 2022 will also expand home24's range of home accessories and close gaps in the existing offering. So far, home24 has signed up sellers in the high double-digit range. In addition, the Company has stocked up its bestsellers and thus is in a position to deliver quickly and reliably despite continued global disruptions in the supply chains.
For the second quarter, home24 expects improved revenue and earnings figures partly due to the first-time integration of Butlers into the consolidated financial statements from April 1, 2022.
MOST RELEVANT FINANCIAL FIGURES AT A GLANCE
---END---
COMPETENT PERSON FOR THIS PUBLICATION:
LEGAL DISCLAIMER:
This publication contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations, assumptions and information of the Company's management. Forward-looking statements contain no guarantee for the occurrence of future results and developments and are associated with known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Due to various factors, actual future results, developments and events may differ materially from those described in these statements; neither the Company nor any other person accepts any responsibility whatsoever for the accuracy of the opinions or underlying assumptions contained in this publication. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this publication.
11.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|home24 SE
|Greifswalder Straße 212-213
|10405 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 - 609880019
|Fax:
|+49 30 - 2016329499
|E-mail:
|ir@home24.de
|Internet:
|www.home24.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A14KEB5
|WKN:
|A14KEB
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1348677
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1348677 11.05.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Home24mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Home24mehr Analysen
|26.01.22
|Home24 Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|12.01.22
|Home24 Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.12.21
|Home24 Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|25.11.21
|Home24 Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|17.11.21
|Home24 Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.01.22
|Home24 Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|12.01.22
|Home24 Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.12.21
|Home24 Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|25.11.21
|Home24 Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|17.11.21
|Home24 Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.01.22
|Home24 Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|12.01.22
|Home24 Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.12.21
|Home24 Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|25.11.21
|Home24 Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|17.11.21
|Home24 Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Home24
|4,36
|-14,34%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen zum Handelsende sehr schwach -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX beendet den Tag deutlich höher - Asiens Märkte letztlich positiv
Die US-Börsen verzeichneten am Mittwoch teils deutliche Verluste. Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte zur Wochenmitte letztlich höher. Der DAX präsentiert sich nach einem Ausflug unter die Nulllinie zum Handelsschluss deutlich fester. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentierten sich am Mittwoch mit positiver Tendenz.