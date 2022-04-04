DGAP-News: home24 SE: home24 successfully concludes the acquisition of the Butlers Group

DGAP-News: Home24 SE / Key word(s): Takeover/Mergers & Acquisitions

home24 SE: home24 successfully concludes the acquisition of the Butlers Group



04.04.2022 / 18:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



HOME24 SUCCESSFULLY CONCLUDES THE ACQUISITION OF THE BUTLERS GROUP

Berlin, 4 April 2022 - home24 SE ("home24") successfully completed the acquisition of the Butlers Group ("Butlers") on April 1st, 2022, after the antitrust authorities in Germany and Austria approved the buyout.

home24, one of the leading online retailers in the home & living segment, complements its private label expertise particularly in the areas of home textiles, decorations and tableware with the acquisition. Through the 100 Butlers stores in the DACH region and 32 more in the rest of Europe, home24 gains access to around 40 million visitors annually.



The Butlers product assortment is already integrated on the home24 platform and can be purchased there. On April 2nd, the first Butlers store with an integrated home24 showroom opened in Berlin.



ABOUT HOME24

home24 is a leading pure-play home & living e-commerce platform in Continental Europe and Brazil. With over 150,000 home & living products in Europe and more than 200,000 articles in Latin America, home24 offers a unique selection of large and small furniture pieces, garden furniture, mattresses and lighting. This curated, broad assortment offers a significant value-for-money value proposition to customers. home24 is headquartered in Berlin and employs more than 2,000 people worldwide. The Company is active in seven European markets: Germany, France, Austria, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium and Italy. home24 is also active in Brazil under the "Mobly" brand. In Europe, the Company delivers its products - regardless of size and weight - free of charge to the homes of its customers and also offers free returns. The group also includes the lifestyle brand Butlers with 100 stores in the DACH region and additional 32 in the rest of Europe. home24's product range consists of numerous brands, including a large number of private labels. home24 is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A14KEB5). Mobly's stock is traded on the Brazilian Novo Mercado of B3 (ISIN BRMBLYACNOR5). For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.home24.com.



PRESS CONTACT:

Fiona Kleinert

Communications Manager

+49 30 2016 329 418

fiona.kleinert@home24.de



LEGAL DISCLAIMER:

This publication contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations, assumptions and information of the Company's management. Forward-looking statements contain no guarantee for the occurrence of future results and developments and are associated with known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Due to various factors, actual future results, developments and events may differ materially from those described in these statements; neither the Company nor any other person accepts any responsibility whatsoever for the accuracy of the opinions or underlying assumptions contained in this publication. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this publication.



04.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

