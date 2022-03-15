DGAP-News: home24 SE: home24 to launch curated marketplace for third-party sellers thus targeting complementary product ranges

DGAP-News: Home24 SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

home24 SE: home24 to launch curated marketplace for third-party sellers thus targeting complementary product ranges



15.03.2022 / 09:00

HOME24 TO LAUNCH CURATED MARKETPLACE FOR THIRD-PARTY SELLERS THUS TARGETING COMPLEMENTARY PRODUCT RANGES home24 is investing in the expansion of its product range through a curated marketplace of third-party sellers, the next step in its online growth trajectory.

Through selected partnerships with specialized suppliers from the home & living sector, existing categories are expanded and new ones are introduced.

In addition to the important own-brand range, which was recently further strengthened by the Butlers acquisition, the marketplace completes the third-party brand range.

The launch of the marketplace is planned for summer 2022.

Berlin, 15 March 2022 - home24, one of the leading online retailers in the home & living segment, plans to launch a curated marketplace this year. In doing so, the company is opening up to selected brands and trading partners in order to extensively expand its existing range. With more than two million active customers, more than 70 million online visits in Europe last year, and a strategic integration of online and offline channels, home24 is an attractive platform for brands and partner sellers from the home and living sector.



"With the marketplace, we are closing gaps in our existing portfolio, significantly diversifying our assortment and taking a major step towards meeting the wishes of our customers even better in the future," says Marc Appelhoff, CEO of home24. The official launch of the marketplace in Germany is planned for summer 2022. The expansion of the marketplace to other European markets will follow from 2023.



Tobias van der Linden, who joined the home24 Management Team at the end of last year, is responsible for developing the marketplace. He was previously responsible for the majority of new vendors in Germany at Amazon. "We place great emphasis on quality, service and reliability when selecting our partner sellers in order to continue to fulfill our service promise and to tie customers to the home24 platform", cites van der Linden. On the technical side, home24 is working with Mirakl, the industry's first and most advanced enterprise marketplace SaaS platform, to integrate the third-party seller offering into the existing home24 online shop, creating a seamless shopping experience for customers.



In addition to the ongoing development of the technical infrastructure, home24 is already in negotiations with many suppliers who are interested in marketing their assortment via the home24 platform.



ABOUT HOME24

home24 is a leading pure-play home & living e-commerce platform in Continental Europe and Brazil. With over 150,000 home & living products in Europe and more than 200,000 articles in Latin America, home24 offers a unique selection of large and small furniture pieces, garden furniture, mattresses and lighting. This curated, broad assortment offers a significant value-for-money value proposition to customers. home24 is headquartered in Berlin and employs more than 1,900 people worldwide. The Company is active in seven European markets: Germany, France, Austria, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium and Italy. home24 is also active in Brazil under the "Mobly" brand. In Europe, home24 delivers its products above an order value of 30 euros - regardless of size and weight - free of charge to the customer's home and also offers free returns. home24's product range consists of numerous brands, including a large number of private labels. home24 is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A14KEB5). Mobly's stock is traded on the Brazilian Novo Mercado of B3 (ISIN BRMBLYACNOR5). For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.home24.com.



ABOUT MIRAKL

Mirakl offers the industry's first and most advanced enterprise marketplace SaaS platform. With Mirakl, organizations across B2B and B2C industries can launch marketplaces faster, grow bigger, and operate with confidence as they exceed rising customer expectations. Platforms are the new competitive advantage in eCommerce, and the world's most trusted brands choose Mirakl for its comprehensive solution of technology, expertise, and the Mirakl Connect ecosystem to unlock the power of the platform business model for them.

As a result, companies like ABB, Astore by AccorHotels, Best Buy Canada, Carrefour, Catch, Changi Airport, Darty, home24, The Kroger Co., Leroy Merlin, Maisons du Monde, Metro, and Toyota Material Handling gain the speed, scale, and agility to win in the changing eCommerce landscape. For more information: www.mirakl.com.



PRESS CONTACT:

Fiona Kleinert

Communications Manager

+49 30 2016 329 418

fiona.kleinert@home24.de



