DGAP-News: HomeToGo SE: HomeToGo acquires e-domizil GmbH from e-vacation Group Holding GmbH

DGAP-News: HomeToGo SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

HomeToGo SE: HomeToGo acquires e-domizil GmbH from e-vacation Group Holding GmbH



31.03.2022 / 03:17

HomeToGo acquires e-domizil GmbH from e-vacation Group Holding GmbH

Leading alternative accommodation marketplace closes on acquisition of brands including e-domizil, tourist-online.de, BELLEVUE Ferienhaus, PREMIUM SELECTION by e-domizil, and atraveo

Luxembourg, 31 March 2022 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG), the marketplace with the world's largest selection of vacation rentals, today announced it has acquired e-domizil GmbH, a specialist for vacation rentals comprising brands such as e-domizil, PREMIUM SELECTION by e-domizil, tourist-online.de, BELLEVUE Ferienhaus, and atraveo, which also runs TUI Villas. e-domizil GmbH, founded in 2000, was formerly part of e-vacation Group Holding GmbH, and specializes in offering its customers individual travel experiences in vacation rentals, as well as comprehensive services for both guests and hosts. The purchase price is in the range of EUR 40 million, of which approximately EUR 2 million is paid with class A shares of HomeToGo, and subject to a customary purchase price adjustment mechanism.

With more than 370,000 offers listed directly onsite across localized domains in 14 countries, e-domizil has inventory in markets such as Austria, Croatia, Denmark, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Switzerland. In 2021, e-domizil demonstrated strong profitable growth and IFRS Revenues of more than EUR 20 million. The acquisition will contribute to HomeToGo's growing onsite business as well as continued global expansion.



Dr. Patrick Andrae, Co-founder & CEO, HomeToGo: "We are excited to be adding one of our core and trusted partners, e-domizil GmbH, and its brands to HomeToGo's ecosystem. The team at e-domizil has more than 20 years experience of working directly with property managers, who will now be able to benefit from our global reach and technology services. With strong inventory, our guests have access to a wide range of vacation rentals, notably across the most attractive holiday destinations in Europe. Combining this with e-domizil's continued profitable growth as well as accretive take rate is the perfect complement to our growing onsite business. We are delighted to welcome e-domizil and its teams to HomeToGo!"

Tom Müller, CEO, e-domizil GmbH: "The alternative accommodation industry has drastically accelerated in the past few years, and HomeToGo has been one of the leading players given its comprehensive inventory, best-in-class customer experience, and wealth of technology solutions for its partners. Joining HomeToGo gives both our property managers and hosts increased visibility globally as well as access to HomeToGo's growing software services to better serve our guests. We look forward to seeing the new opportunities HomeToGo will bring to our team and vacation rental brands."

e-domizil's offices, teams and management - with hubs in Germany and Switzerland - will remain operational as usual and join the HomeToGo Group team of 400+ employees globally to help create new synergies and drive innovation.

About e-domizil GmbH

e-domizil was founded in 2000 as the industry specialist in vacation homes. The company offers its customers individual travel experiences in alternative accommodations, as well as comprehensive services for both guests and hosts.

e-domizil maintains a strong portfolio with a selection of more than 370,000 accommodations in Germany and Europe including the platforms e-domizil, tourist-online.de, and atraveo, which also runs TUI Villas. Luxurious and hand-picked vacation accomodations and chalets can be booked on BELLEVUE Ferienhaus and PREMIUM SELECTION by e-domizil. e-domizil GmbH is currently headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany.

About HomeToGo

HomeToGo was founded in 2014 with a vision to make incredible homes easily accessible to everyone. To pursue this vision, HomeToGo was able to build and constantly grow a trusted and easy-to-use technology platform that brings together property suppliers with travelers from all across the world.

HomeToGo operates a marketplace for alternative accommodation that connects millions of travelers searching for a perfect place to stay with thousands of inventory suppliers across the globe, resulting in the world's most comprehensive inventory coverage in the alternative accommodation space.

HomeToGo's marketplace is beneficial to both of its customer groups: Consumers who visit HomeToGo's websites gain access to the largest inventory in one place, and supply partners who use the platform's reach and technology solutions are better able to serve a wide range of customers and generate more high-quality demand.

While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized websites and apps in 24 countries.

HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker "HTG". For more information visit: www.hometogo.com/about



