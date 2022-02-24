DGAP-News: HomeToGo SE: HomeToGo announces strong finish to 2021 - IFRS Revenue more than doubled in Q4

DGAP-News: HomeToGo SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Preliminary and unaudited financial results for FY/2021

HomeToGo announces strong finish to 2021 - IFRS Revenue more than doubled in Q4

HomeToGo's strong growth continued in Q4'21, with HomeToGo Group IFRS Revenue more than doubling year-on-year to EUR 21 million (+150% v. Q4'20)

IFRS Revenue for the full year reached EUR 95 million, representing an increase of 44% year-on-year and ahead of the FY guidance (around the higher end of a range of EUR 85-90 million) and well ahead of the original guidance for 2021, which was set at EUR 80 million

IFRS Revenue from CPA-onsite grew even faster in Q4'21, increasing +370% year-on-year to almost EUR 7 million

The preliminary, underlying adjusted EBITDA is expected to be EUR -22 million

Luxembourg, 24 February 2022 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG), the marketplace with the world's largest selection of alternative accommodation, today announced that IFRS Revenue in Q4'21 more than doubled year-on-year to EUR 21 million (+150% vs. Q4'20), as the Group continued on its strong growth trajectory. HomeToGo had previously announced on 12 January 2022 record Booking Revenue of EUR 23 million in Q4'21 and EUR 123 million for the full year 2021.



Dr. Patrick Andrae, Co-Founder & CEO of HomeToGo: "We had a strong finish in the final three months of 2021, after a quarter that has been remarkable in many ways. Overall we more than doubled our IFRS Revenue. The whole team is especially thrilled about the performance in our onsite business during a particularly challenging year for travel. Looking ahead, we're convinced that, fueled by the travel rebound outlook and our ambitious strategic agenda, we will achieve significant strides towards our vision of making incredible homes easily accessible to everyone."

Having ended the financial year 2021 with another strong quarter, IFRS Revenue for the full year reached EUR 95 million, representing an increase of 44% year-on-year and ahead of the full year guidance (around the higher end of a range of 85-90m) and well ahead of the original guidance for 2021, which was set at 80m. The preliminary, underlying adjusted EBITDA is expected to be at EUR -22 million.

After having proven the resilience of its business model in 2021 and in light of a continuously improving market context for cross-border traveling and ongoing reopenings, January 2022 started with the highest Booking Revenue month in HomeToGo's history. Based on this excellent start, HomeToGo is striving for another strong year and continued market share gains in the alternative accommodation market. An outlook for the financial year 2022 will be published with the publication of the Annual Report for the fiscal year 2021 on 31 March 2022.

Disclaimer: All financial figures stated in this press release are preliminary and unaudited as of 24 February 2022 and may be subject to change. HomeToGo will publish the financial results for 2021 and Q4 on 31 March 2022. For more information, please visit HomeToGo's investor relations website: https://ir.hometogo.de/

About HomeToGo

HomeToGo was founded in 2014 with a vision to make incredible homes easily accessible to everyone. To pursue this vision, HomeToGo was able to build and constantly grow a trusted and easy-to-use technology platform that brings together property suppliers with travelers from all across the world.

HomeToGo operates a marketplace for alternative accommodation that connects millions of travelers searching for a perfect place to stay with thousands of inventory suppliers across the globe, resulting in the world's most comprehensive inventory coverage in the alternative accommodation space.

HomeToGo's marketplace is beneficial to both of its customer groups: Consumers who visit HomeToGo's websites gain access to the largest inventory in one place, and supply partners who use the platform's reach and technology solutions are better able to serve a wide range of customers and generate more high-quality demand.

While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized websites and apps in 25 countries.

HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker "HTG". For more information visit: www.hometogo.com/about

