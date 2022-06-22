DGAP-News: HomeToGo SE: HomeToGo appoints Christina Smedley to its Supervisory Board

DGAP-News: HomeToGo SE / Key word(s): Personnel

HomeToGo SE: HomeToGo appoints Christina Smedley to its Supervisory Board



22.06.2022 / 18:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





HomeToGo appoints Christina Smedley to its Supervisory Board



Luxembourg, 22 June 2022 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG), the marketplace with the worlds largest selection of vacation rentals, announced today that the Supervisory Board of the Company has co-opted Christina Smedley, Co-founder and Chief Marketing & Communications Officer at Lightspark, as member of the Supervisory Board. Her career spans additional leadership roles in marketing and communications at Facebook/Meta, PayPal, Amazon and RobinHood as well as leading the global consumer marketing practice at Edelman. Smedley will replace Thilo Semmelbauer of Insight Partners, effective 1 July 2022, following Semmelbauers resignation from the Supervisory Board.

Christoph Schuh, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of HomeToGo: Were thrilled to welcome Christina Smedley to our Supervisory Board. With a wealth of expertise in marketing, communications and brand, her counsel will be extremely beneficial as we help build HomeToGo as a global brand and continue on its journey to become the go-to destination for vacation rentals. I would like to personally thank Thilo Semmelbauer for his dedication and trust over the years, and especially all of his valuable guidance while serving on the Board.

Thilo Semmelbauer, Managing Director, Insight Partners: It has been an honor to serve on HomeToGos Supervisory Board, and to be a core part of the teams journey going public in this past year. I have the utmost confidence in HomeToGos Management team and the long-term growth opportunity ahead, as demonstrated by their impressive financial results this year thus far. With Christina Smedleys deep roots in building global brands, I see her as a highly valuable successor for my seat on the Board.

Smedley brings extensive marketing and brand experience to HomeToGos Supervisory Board, currently serving as Co-founder and Chief Marketing & Communications Officer at Lightspark, a new company created to explore, build and extend the capabilities of Bitcoin. In her previous position as CMO of Robinhood, Smedley led integrated marketing, communications and content for the trading platform, departing shortly after its IPO. Her career includes prominent leadership positions at Facebook/Meta, PayPal, Amazon and Edelman.

Christina Smedley, appointed member of the Supervisory Board of HomeToGo: Im very excited to be joining HomeToGo as a member of its Supervisory Board, a brand that has skyrocketed in the past few years to be a key leading player in travel. The promise of short term rentals in the accommodation industry combined with HomeToGos growth since the pandemic demonstrates that its trajectory as a global consumer brand has only just started. I look forward to advising and working closely with HomeToGos Management Board, fellow Supervisory Board members and talented team.

For more information on HomeToGos Supervisory Board, visit HomeToGos Investor Relations website at: ir.hometogo.de.

About HomeToGo

HomeToGo was founded in 2014 with a vision to make incredible homes easily accessible to everyone. To pursue this vision, HomeToGo was able to build and constantly grow a trusted and easy-to-use technology platform that brings together property suppliers with travelers from all across the world.

HomeToGo operates a marketplace for alternative accommodation that connects millions of travelers searching for a perfect place to stay with thousands of inventory suppliers across the globe, resulting in the world's most comprehensive inventory coverage in the alternative accommodation space.

HomeToGo's marketplace is beneficial to both of its customer groups: Consumers who visit HomeToGo's websites gain access to the largest inventory in one place, and supply partners who use the platform's reach and technology solutions are better able to serve a wide range of customers and generate more high-quality demand.

While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized websites and apps in 25 countries.

HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker HTG. For more information visit: www.hometogo.com/about

MEDIA CONTACT

Caroline Burns

press@hometogo.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Jan Edelmann

+49 157 501 63731

IR@hometogo.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may", "will", "should", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "project", "goal" or "target" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, forecasts, estimates, projections, opinions or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, as well as uncertainties and contingencies that are subject to change. No representation is made or will be made by HomeToGo SE that any forward-looking statement will be achieved or will prove to be correct. The actual future business, financial position, results of operations and prospects may differ materially from those projected or forecast in the forward-looking statements. Neither HomeToGo SE nor any of their respective affiliates assume any obligation to update, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any forward-looking statements or other information contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.