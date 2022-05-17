DGAP-News: HomeToGo SE: HomeToGo posts standout Q122 results - IFRS Revenues almost doubling, highest Booking Revenues on record - and updates 2022 guidance

DGAP-News: HomeToGo SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results

HomeToGo posts standout Q122 results - IFRS Revenues almost doubling, highest Booking Revenues on record - and updates 2022 guidance

IFRS Revenues in Q122 almost doubled with a growth of 98.4% y-o-y to EUR 18.9 million (vs. EUR 9.5 million in Q121)

Q122 Booking Revenues grew by 39% y-o-y, reaching EUR 43.4 million (vs. EUR 31.3 million in Q121), the highest Booking Revenues on record. Booking Revenues backlog [1] as per end of Q122 amounted to c. EUR 40 million, most of which will be recognized as IFRS Revenues upon check-in

as per end of Q122 amounted to c. EUR 40 million, most of which will be recognized as IFRS Revenues upon check-in Onsite Booking Revenues grew an outstanding 184% y-o-y to EUR 22.3 million (vs. EUR 7.8 million in Q121) and made up 55% of Booking Revenues [2] , contributing to a higher take rate. Subscriptions & Services business more than doubled to EUR 3.2 million (vs. EUR 1.5 million in Q121)

, contributing to a higher take rate. Subscriptions & Services business more than doubled to EUR 3.2 million (vs. EUR 1.5 million in Q121) Amid strong growth and especially accounting for the positive consolidation effects of the e-domizil acquisition from 1 April 2022, HomeToGo updates its 2022 Outlook: IFRS Revenues to grow by 40 - 50% y-o-y to EUR 133 to 143 million and adjusted EBITDA expected to be in the EUR (22) to (32) million range

Luxembourg, 17 May 2022 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG), the marketplace with the world's largest selection of vacation rentals, today announced its standout first quarter financial results and significant wins across its strategic pillars of travelers, supply, and technology, as the Group advanced on its strong growth trajectory.

Dr. Patrick Andrae, Co-founder & CEO of HomeToGo: Looking ahead to the summer high season and as the travel market continues to recover, we are seeing our business scale at a fast pace. Travelers continue to seek the safety, ease and flexibility that vacation rentals offer. In Q1 2022 we have further accelerated this growth through a number of significant strategic wins across customer acquisition and retention, partners and supply, as well as technology. Our onsite business has continued to grow exponentially with the onsite booking share increasing to 55% this quarter, having more than doubled year-over-year.

After an impressive 2021, HomeToGo has posted another set of strong financial results in the first quarter of 2022. IFRS Revenues almost doubled y-o-y to EUR 18.9 million (vs. EUR 9.5 million in Q121) on the back of a record EUR 43.4 million (vs. EUR 31.3 million in Q121) in Booking Revenues and a growing onsite business of EUR 22.3 million (vs. EUR 7.8 million in Q121) contributing to a higher take rate of 9.1% (vs. 7.1% in Q121). The onsite business made up 55% of Booking Revenues in Q122, thus more than doubling from 26% in Q121. Subscriptions & Services also more than doubled from EUR 1.5 million in Q121 to EUR 3.2 million in Q122 with a strong contribution from AMIVAC[3], acquired in early 2022.

Profitability measured as adjusted EBITDA margin also improved y-o-y through improvements along all major cost lines, in particular in marketing and sales. This resulted in an adjusted EBITDA of EUR (22.3) million in Q122, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of (118.3)% (vs. (167.4)% in Q121). Profitability in the first half of the year is lower than the second half due to HomeToGo recognizing the majority of marketing expenses in the first half of the year when travelers book their trip, as evidenced by the high Booking Revenues. Corresponding IFRS Revenues are recognized upon check-in, with the majority of customers traveling in the second half of the year.

Amid strong growth and especially with the acquisition of e-domizil (end of March 2022 with first consolidation from 1 April 2022), HomeToGo has updated its 2022 outlook and expects IFRS Revenues to grow by 40 - 50% y-o-y to EUR 133 to 143 million, with an adjusted EBITDA in the EUR (22) to (32) million range.

Q1 2022 Quarterly Statement and Presentation

Dr. Patrick Andrae, Co-founder & CEO, and Steffen Schneider, CFO, will present the quarterly results in a conference call today at 2:00 pm CEST, followed by a Q&A session for research analysts and investors.

The presentation will be held via a live audio webcast, and will be in English, hosted at: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/hometogo20220517



Interested participants can register in advance for the conference call with the opportunity to take part in the Q&A session - at the following address: https://event-registration.arkadin.com/62629e78820c352429f2488e

The Q1 2022 financial report, as well as the earnings presentation for analysts and investors, is available on the HomeToGo Investor Relations website at: ir.hometogo.de.



About HomeToGo

HomeToGo was founded in 2014 with a vision to make incredible homes easily accessible to everyone. To pursue this vision, HomeToGo was able to build and constantly grow a trusted and easy-to-use technology platform that brings together property suppliers with travelers from all across the world.

HomeToGo operates a marketplace for alternative accommodation that connects millions of travelers searching for a perfect place to stay with thousands of inventory suppliers across the globe, resulting in the world's most comprehensive inventory coverage in the alternative accommodation space. HomeToGo's marketplace is beneficial to both of its customer groups: Consumers who visit HomeToGo's websites gain access to the largest inventory in one place, and supply partners who use the platform's reach and technology solutions are better able to serve a wide range of customers and generate more high-quality demand. While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized apps and websites in 25 countries.

HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker HTG. For more information visit: www.hometogo.com/about

Forward-Looking Statements

Non-IFRS and Other Financial and Operating Metrics:

Adjusted EBITDA: Earnings before interest, taxes and amortization/depreciation, adjusted by expenses for share-based compensation and non-recurring one-off items.

Booking Revenues: Non-IFRS operating metric to measure intra-month performance view defined as net Euro value generated by transactions (CPA, CPC, CPL etc.) before cancellation.

Onsite Booking: Where the complete transaction from discovery to payment happens on HomeToGo domains without the user being referred to a third party supplier website.

[1] Booking Revenues for check-in after Q1'22, booked in Q1'22 or prior

[2] Booking Revenues net of Subscriptions & Services

[3] AMIVAC provides subscription listing services