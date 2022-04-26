DGAP-News: HomeToGo SE: HomeToGo SE to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on 17 May 2022

|
HomeToGo SE to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on 17 May 2022
HomeToGo SE to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on 17 May 2022
Luxembourg, 26 April 2022 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG) will publish its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 (ending 31 March 2022) before the opening of the market on 17 May 2022. Dr. Patrick Andrae, Co-founder & CEO, and Steffen Schneider, CFO, will present the quarterly results in a conference call at 2:00 pm CEST, followed by a Q&A session for research analysts and investors.
The presentation will be held via a live audio webcast, and will be in English, hosted at: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/hometogo20220517
Following the call, a recording of the audio webcast will be made available at: ir.hometogo.de.
HomeToGo operates a marketplace for alternative accommodation that connects millions of travelers searching for a perfect place to stay with thousands of inventory suppliers across the globe, resulting in the world's most comprehensive inventory coverage in the alternative accommodation space.
HomeToGo's marketplace is beneficial to both of its customer groups: Consumers who visit HomeToGo's websites gain access to the largest inventory in one place, and supply partners who use the platform's reach and technology solutions are better able to serve a wide range of customers and generate more high-quality demand.
While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized websites and apps in 25 countries.
For more information visit: ir.hometogo.de.
Investor Relations Contact:
|HomeToGo SE
|ir@hometogo.com
|ir.hometogo.de
|LU2290523658, LU2290524383
|A2QM3K , A3GPQR
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
