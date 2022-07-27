DGAP-News: HomeToGo SE: HomeToGo SE to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on 16 August 2022

DGAP-News: HomeToGo SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results

HomeToGo SE: HomeToGo SE to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on 16 August 2022



27.07.2022 / 17:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





HomeToGo SE to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on 16 August 2022

Luxembourg, 27 July 2022 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG) will publish its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 (ending 30 June 2022) before the opening of the market on 16 August 2022. Dr. Patrick Andrae, Co-founder & CEO, and Steffen Schneider, CFO, will present the quarterly results in a conference call at 2:00 pm CEST, followed by a Q&A session for research analysts and investors.

The presentation will be held via a live audio webcast, and will be in English, hosted at: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/Hometogo20220816

Interested participants can register in advance for the conference call with the opportunity to take part in the Q&A session - at the following address: https://event.mymeetingroom.com/Public/WebRegistration/ZW5jPXNhQWNoekF6Vklmd3dsVTZITjA0bVQ2UFhuL0gyYVgvc3hHelBtT3F3aSs5YVFqT3pGY1ZGSkVTNXA3K29oNmxyV2pmUy9JOFJkcFd5NEFPZ0xZZXpnPT0=

Following the call, a recording of the audio webcast will be made available at: ir.hometogo.de.

About HomeToGo

HomeToGo was founded in 2014 with a vision to make incredible homes easily accessible to everyone. To pursue this vision, HomeToGo was able to build and constantly grow a trusted and easy-to-use technology platform that brings together property suppliers with travelers from all across the world.

HomeToGo operates a marketplace for alternative accommodation that connects millions of travelers searching for a perfect place to stay with thousands of inventory suppliers across the globe, resulting in the world's most comprehensive inventory coverage in the alternative accommodation space.

HomeToGo's marketplace is beneficial to both of its customer groups: Consumers who visit HomeToGo's websites gain access to the largest inventory in one place, and supply partners who use the platform's reach and technology solutions are better able to serve a wide range of customers and generate more high-quality demand.

While HomeToGo SEs registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized websites and apps in 25 countries.

For more information visit: ir.hometogo.de.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jan Edelmann

+49 157 501 63731

IR@hometogo.com