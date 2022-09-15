DGAP-News: HomeToGo SE: HomeToGo Shares Admitted to Prime Standard

DGAP-News: HomeToGo SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

15.09.2022 / 14:00 CET/CEST

HomeToGo shares will, as of September 16, be traded in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the segment of the regulated market with the highest standard of transparency

Luxembourg, 15 September 2022 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG), the marketplace with the worlds largest selection of vacation rentals, has announced that its shares have today been admitted to the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the segment of the regulated market with the highest standard of transparency in Germany and across Europe.

Following this uplisting, HomeToGo will be bound by even more comprehensive capital market obligations including fulfilling the highest transparency and publication requirements for investors, analysts and the public.

Steffen Schneider, CFO, HomeToGo: The uplisting from General to Prime Standard underscores HomeToGos efforts to comply with the capital market best practices and is in line with our impressive growth journey. This promotion will contribute to increased share liquidity, drive long-term shareholder value, and make HomeToGo shares even more attractive and visible to an international audience.

The uplisting to Prime Standard closely follows HomeToGos announcement of its H1 2022 Financial Earnings, reporting strong operational and financial performance, as well as reiterating the Companys commitment to achieve Adjusted EBITDA break-even by FY23.

About HomeToGo

HomeToGo was founded in 2014 with a vision to make incredible homes easily accessible to everyone. To pursue this vision, HomeToGo was able to build and constantly grow a trusted and easy-to-use technology platform that brings together property suppliers with travelers from all across the world.

HomeToGo operates a marketplace for alternative accommodation that connects millions of travelers searching for a perfect place to stay with thousands of inventory suppliers across the globe, resulting in the world's most comprehensive inventory coverage in the alternative accommodation space. HomeToGo's marketplace is beneficial to both of its customer groups: Consumers who visit HomeToGo's websites gain access to the largest inventory in one place, and supply partners who use the platform's reach and technology solutions are better able to serve a wide range of customers and generate more high-quality demand. While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized apps and websites in 25 countries.

HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker HTG. For more information visit: www.hometogo.com/about

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may", "will", "should", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "project", "goal" or "target" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, forecasts, estimates, projections, opinions or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, as well as uncertainties and contingencies that are subject to change. No representation is made or will be made by HomeToGo SE that any forward-looking statement will be achieved or will prove to be correct. The actual future business, financial position, results of operations and prospects may differ materially from those projected or forecast in the forward-looking statements. Neither HomeToGo SE nor any of their respective affiliates assume any obligation to update, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any forward-looking statements or other information contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.