DGAP-News: HomeToGo SE: HomeToGo targets to achieve EUR 1 billion in Booking Revenues by 2028-29 and releases its 2022 outlook, expecting to deliver continued strong growth

HomeToGo targets EUR 1 billion in Booking Revenues by 2028-29: Growing its business at a CAGR of 30-35%

Strong 2022 outlook [1] : IFRS Revenues to grow by 27 - 32% y-o-y. Adjusted EBITDA expected to be in the EUR (25) - (35) million range

: IFRS Revenues to grow by 27 - 32% y-o-y. Adjusted EBITDA expected to be in the EUR (25) - (35) million range Record 2021 financial results proved a resilient business model: IFRS Revenues of EUR 94.8 million (+44% vs. FY'20 and +36% vs. FY'19), Booking Revenues of EUR 123.6 million (+51% vs. FY'20 and +55% vs. FY'19) and Onsite Booking Revenues of EUR 50.2 million (+116% vs. FY'20 and +151% vs. FY'19)

Luxembourg, 31 March 2022 - Dr. Patrick Andrae, Co-founder & CEO of HomeToGo: "It is difficult to announce business-as-usual updates when a war is continuing to ravage Ukraine. Our thoughts are with those impacted by this crisis and as a team we are supporting donation, grassroots and accommodation efforts to help Ukrainian refugees. We continue to stand in solidarity with Ukraine and hope for a resolution as soon as possible."

"Despite these terrible circumstances, today we share our ambitious outlook and goal for 2028-29: growing our business to EUR 1 billion in Booking Revenues as we continue to deliver on our vision of making incredible homes easily accessible to everyone. We are ideally positioned with the shift towards alternative accommodation becoming the new zeitgeist. We aim to become the go-to destination for travelers with the world's most comprehensive inventory, and advance new technology solutions for our partners to evolve to an operating system that elevates the entire industry. We will continue to invest in our onsite business and scale our Subscriptions & Services, while increasing efforts for our U.S. business and accelerating our global growth through strategic M&A. Today's outlook is incredibly exciting as it underlines that we are only just getting started and are poised to unlock new potential in 2022 and beyond," Dr. Patrick Andrae continued.

Positive outlook and strategic highlights for 2022

Following the strong 2021 results and an excellent start to 2022, HomeToGo expects IFRS Revenues to increase 27 - 32% year-on-year to EUR 120-125 million. This will be underpinned by an ongoing focus on strengthening HomeToGo's onsite business and customer retention, while further scaling Subscriptions & Services through an emphasis on new features and synergies for supply partners. As a result, HomeToGo anticipates that the Group will generate an Adjusted EBITDA of EUR (25) - (35) million in 2022.

The Group will further complement organic growth with targeted M&A activities - having already started the year with the successful acquisition of AMIVAC, the vacation rental business unit of Groupe SeLoger, expanding inventory in France and driving growth in its Subscriptions & Services offering.



Today, HomeToGo also announced the acquisition of e-domizil GmbH, which has more than 370,000 offers in its inventory and includes the brands e-domizil, tourist-online.de, BELLEVUE Ferienhaus, PREMIUM SELECTION by e-domizil, and atraveo. With a fully onsite business model, e-domizil demonstrated strong profitable growth and IFRS Revenues of more than EUR 20 million in 2021. e-domizil will contribute to HomeToGo's growing onsite business as well as continued global expansion.

Delivering on HomeToGo's strategic agenda in 2021 and resilience despite COVID-19

Despite an overall difficult year for the travel industry, HomeToGo clearly demonstrated the resilience of its business model. HomeToGo grew its site traffic by +20% (vs. FY'20 and +27% vs. FY'19) and delivered on its ambitious growth targets, with IFRS Revenues exceeding the already increased guidance of EUR 85-90 million with EUR 94.8 million (+44% vs. FY'20 and +36% vs. FY'19).

Booking Revenues grew by +51% vs. FY'20 (+55% vs. FY'19) to EUR 123.6 million - by far the highest absolute growth in Booking Revenues in any year in the Group's history thus far. Adjusted EBITDA was at EUR (21.1) million. For Q4'21, IFRS Revenues were EUR 21.2 million (+150% vs. Q4'20 and +120% vs. Q4'19) and Booking Revenues were EUR 23.1 million (+109% vs. Q4'20 and +66% vs. Q4'19), with an Adjusted EBITDA of EUR (4.4) million.

The Group also further grew its onsite business with onsite Booking Revenues increasing to EUR 50.2 million for the full year (+116% vs. FY'20 and +151% vs. FY'19) and increasing more than threefold to EUR 8.8 million in Q4'21 (+253% vs. Q4'20 and +128% vs. Q4'19), boosting HomeToGo's share of onsite business to 44%[2] for the full year (+42% in share vs. FY'20 and +66% in share vs. FY'19). This allowed the Group to capture more value per customer transaction and build closer relationships with both customers and suppliers, resulting in an increased customer lifetime value.

2021 Results: Annual Report and Presentation

Note: Regarding the alternative performance measures Adjusted EBITDA, Booking Revenues and Onsite Transaction the Company refers to the corresponding definitions in its 2021 Annual Report, which has been published on the Company's IR website.



About HomeToGo

HomeToGo was founded in 2014 with a vision to make incredible homes easily accessible to everyone. To pursue this vision, HomeToGo was able to build and constantly grow a trusted and easy-to-use technology platform that brings together property suppliers with travelers from all across the world.

HomeToGo operates a marketplace for alternative accommodation that connects millions of travelers searching for a perfect place to stay with thousands of inventory suppliers across the globe, resulting in the world's most comprehensive inventory coverage in the alternative accommodation space.

HomeToGo's marketplace is beneficial to both of its customer groups: Consumers who visit HomeToGo's websites gain access to the largest inventory in one place, and supply partners who use the platform's reach and technology solutions are better able to serve a wide range of customers and generate more high-quality demand.

While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized websites and apps in 24 countries.

HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker "HTG". For more information visit: www.hometogo.com/about

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may", "will", "should", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "project", "goal" or "target" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, forecasts, estimates, projections, opinions or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, as well as uncertainties and contingencies that are subject to change. No representation is made or will be made by HomeToGo SE that any forward-looking statement will be achieved or will prove to be correct. The actual future business, financial position, results of operations and prospects may differ materially from those projected or forecast in the forward-looking statements. Neither HomeToGo SE nor any of their respective affiliates assume any obligation to update, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any forward-looking statements or other information contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

[1] Excluding M&A such as acquisition of e-domizil GmbH

[2] Onsite share in % of booking revenues; Booking revenues net of Subscriptions & Services revenues