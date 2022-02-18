18.02.2022 10:32:22

DGAP-News: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Hornbach Baumarkt AG extends contract with CTO Andreas Schobert to December 2027

DGAP-News: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG / Key word(s): Personnel
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Hornbach Baumarkt AG extends contract with CTO Andreas Schobert to December 2027

18.02.2022 / 10:32
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Personnel news: Board of Management

Hornbach Baumarkt AG extends contract with CTO Andreas Schobert to December 2027

Bornheim (Palatinate), February 18, 2022.
The Supervisory Board of Hornbach Baumarkt AG has extended the appointment of Dr. Andreas Schobert to the Board of Management for a further five years after December 31, 2022, i.e. for the period from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2027.

The 48 year-old has worked at the Hornbach Baumarkt AG Group since 2004. Prior to his initial appointment as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) in January 2015, he headed the E-Business department from 2011 and 2014 and the Sales Innovations department from 2006 to 2011.
 

About HORNBACH Baumarkt AG

HORNBACH Baumarkt AG is the largest subsidiary of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA, a family-run DIY Group that is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the SDAX. HORNBACH Baumarkt AG operates 167 DIY megastores with garden centers (including specialist retail stores) and online shops in nine European countries and has around 23,000 employees. The Group also includes HORNBACH Baustoff Union, a regional builders' merchant company with 36 locations, and HORNBACH Immobilien AG, which develops retail properties for the Group. The HORNBACH Group generated net sales of Euro 5.5 billion in the 2020/21 financial year (balance sheet date: February 28, 2021), making it one of Europe's five largest DIY and garden product retailers.


Contact:
Antje Kelbert
Head of Group Communications and Investor Relations
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Phone +49 (0) 6348 602444
antje.kelbert@hornbach.com

Florian Preuß
Head of Public Relations
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Phone +49 (0) 6348 60 2571
florian.preuss@hornbach.com

18.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG
Hornbachstraße
76878 Bornheim bei Landau/Pfalz
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6348 / 60 00
Fax: +49 (0)6348 / 60 40 00
E-mail: info@hornbach.de
Internet: www.hornbach.de
ISIN: DE0006084403
WKN: 608440
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1282871

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1282871  18.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1282871&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu HORNBACH Baumarkt AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu HORNBACH Baumarkt AGmehr Analysen

31.05.21 HORNBACH Baumarkt buy Warburg Research
30.09.20 HORNBACH Baumarkt buy Warburg Research
17.09.20 HORNBACH Baumarkt buy Warburg Research

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

HORNBACH Baumarkt AG 47,55 0,00% HORNBACH Baumarkt AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ukraine-Krise und Zinswende belasten: US-Börsen schließen leichter -- ATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX taucht letztendlich ab -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Freitag mit rotem Vorzeichen. Der deutsche Leitindex tauchte in die Verlustzone ab. Vor dem Wochenende hielten sich Anleger in den USA zurück. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen