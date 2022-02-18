DGAP-News: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Hornbach Baumarkt AG extends contract with CTO Andreas Schobert to December 2027

DGAP-News: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG / Key word(s): Personnel

HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Hornbach Baumarkt AG extends contract with CTO Andreas Schobert to December 2027



18.02.2022 / 10:32

Personnel news: Board of Management

Hornbach Baumarkt AG extends contract with CTO Andreas Schobert to December 2027

Bornheim (Palatinate), February 18, 2022.

The Supervisory Board of Hornbach Baumarkt AG has extended the appointment of Dr. Andreas Schobert to the Board of Management for a further five years after December 31, 2022, i.e. for the period from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2027.

The 48 year-old has worked at the Hornbach Baumarkt AG Group since 2004. Prior to his initial appointment as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) in January 2015, he headed the E-Business department from 2011 and 2014 and the Sales Innovations department from 2006 to 2011.



About HORNBACH Baumarkt AG

HORNBACH Baumarkt AG is the largest subsidiary of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA, a family-run DIY Group that is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the SDAX. HORNBACH Baumarkt AG operates 167 DIY megastores with garden centers (including specialist retail stores) and online shops in nine European countries and has around 23,000 employees. The Group also includes HORNBACH Baustoff Union, a regional builders' merchant company with 36 locations, and HORNBACH Immobilien AG, which develops retail properties for the Group. The HORNBACH Group generated net sales of Euro 5.5 billion in the 2020/21 financial year (balance sheet date: February 28, 2021), making it one of Europe's five largest DIY and garden product retailers.

