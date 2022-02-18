|
18.02.2022 10:32:22
DGAP-News: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Hornbach Baumarkt AG extends contract with CTO Andreas Schobert to December 2027
|
DGAP-News: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Personnel news: Board of Management
Hornbach Baumarkt AG extends contract with CTO Andreas Schobert to December 2027
Bornheim (Palatinate), February 18, 2022.
The 48 year-old has worked at the Hornbach Baumarkt AG Group since 2004. Prior to his initial appointment as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) in January 2015, he headed the E-Business department from 2011 and 2014 and the Sales Innovations department from 2006 to 2011.
About HORNBACH Baumarkt AG
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG is the largest subsidiary of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA, a family-run DIY Group that is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the SDAX. HORNBACH Baumarkt AG operates 167 DIY megastores with garden centers (including specialist retail stores) and online shops in nine European countries and has around 23,000 employees. The Group also includes HORNBACH Baustoff Union, a regional builders' merchant company with 36 locations, and HORNBACH Immobilien AG, which develops retail properties for the Group. The HORNBACH Group generated net sales of Euro 5.5 billion in the 2020/21 financial year (balance sheet date: February 28, 2021), making it one of Europe's five largest DIY and garden product retailers.
Contact:
Antje Kelbert
Head of Group Communications and Investor Relations
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Phone +49 (0) 6348 602444
antje.kelbert@hornbach.com
Florian Preuß
Head of Public Relations
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Phone +49 (0) 6348 60 2571
florian.preuss@hornbach.com
18.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HORNBACH Baumarkt AG
|Hornbachstraße
|76878 Bornheim bei Landau/Pfalz
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6348 / 60 00
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6348 / 60 40 00
|E-mail:
|info@hornbach.de
|Internet:
|www.hornbach.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006084403
|WKN:
|608440
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1282871
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1282871 18.02.2022
