02.02.2022 17:52:06
DGAP-News: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: HORNBACH Baumarkt submits delisting application to Frankfurt Stock Exchange
DGAP-News: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD VIOLATE THE LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION
One Group - One Listing
HORNBACH Baumarkt submits delisting application to Frankfurt Stock Exchange
Bornheim (Palatinate), Germany, February 2, 2022. HORNBACH Baumarkt AG ("HORNBACH Baumarkt") plans to withdraw from the stock exchange in the course of the public delisting tender offer of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA ("HORNBACH Holding") to the shareholders of HORNBACH Baumarkt. For this purpose, HORNBACH Baumarkt applied for the revocation of the admission of HORNBACH Baumarkt shares to trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on January 31, 2022.
The delisting tender offer will not be extended and is not subject to any conditions. The termination of the HORNBACH Baumarkt listing on the regulated market is expected to become effective after the end of the acceptance period of the delisting tender offer by early March 2022 at the latest. Upon the delisting, the trading of HORNBACH Baumarkt shares on the regulated market will terminate, which may result in a very limited liquidity and price availability for HORNBACH Baumarkt shares.
In their joint reasoned opinion published on January 21, 2022, the Management Board and Supervisory Board of HORNBACH Baumarkt recommended that all Baumarkt shareholders accept the offer of HORNBACH Holding and tender their shares.
Further information on the delisting tender offer is available at www.pluto-offer.com and on the company's Investor Relations website.
About HORNBACH Group
Important notice
The delisting tender offer has been published exclusively under the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany, in particular in accordance with the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz) and the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz), as well as certain applicable provisions of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act and in Canada is made pursuant to applicable exemptions from the formal take-over bid requirements under National Instrument 62-104 - Take-over Bids and Issuer Bids. The documentation relating to the delisting tender offer is or will be available at www.pluto-offer.com. Any contract that is concluded on the basis of the delisting tender offer will be exclusively governed by the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany and is to be interpreted in accordance with such laws.
To the extent permissible under applicable law or regulation, and in accordance with German market practice, HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA, its affiliates or its brokers may have purchased or concluded agreements to purchase shares of HORNBACH Baumarkt AG before the period in which the offer remains open for acceptance, or may purchase, or conclude agreements to purchase, shares of HORNBACH Baumarkt AG, directly or indirectly, outside of the scope of the delisting tender offer, during or after the period in which the offer remains open for acceptance. This also applies to other securities which are directly convertible into, exchangeable for, or exercisable for shares of HORNBACH Baumarkt AG. These purchases may be completed via the stock exchange at market prices or outside the stock exchange at negotiated conditions. Any information on such purchases will be disclosed as required by law or regulation in Germany or any other relevant jurisdiction and on www.pluto-offer.com.
02.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HORNBACH Baumarkt AG
|Hornbachstraße
|76878 Bornheim bei Landau/Pfalz
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6348 / 60 00
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6348 / 60 40 00
|E-mail:
|info@hornbach.de
|Internet:
|www.hornbach.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006084403
|WKN:
|608440
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1276010
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1276010 02.02.2022
