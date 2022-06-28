Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
28.06.2022 13:10:02

DGAP-News: Hydrogen Power and EV Charge Solutions AG facing a high demand for the new charging stations and queues at their existing charging stations in China.

DGAP-News: Hydrogen Fuel and EV Charge Solutions AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Hydrogen Power and EV Charge Solutions AG facing a high demand for the new charging stations and queues at their existing charging stations in China.

28.06.2022 / 13:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hydrogen Power and EV Charge Solutions AG facing a high demand for the new charging stations and queues at their existing charging stations in China.

The hot wave came and went, and there was another round of queuing for charging of new energy vehicles at the company's charging stations.
The taxi owners who charge at the company's stations say that cars consume electricity quickly in summer, sometimes even needing to be charged twice a day, and that there are often no available charging posts and long queues to wait.
The company's charging stations are almost always faced with full capacity.
The Official data shows that the number of new energy vehicles in China reached 10 million in 2021, compared to the cumulative number of charging infrastructure in the country is less than 2 million units, the ratio of vehicles to piles is seriously disproportionate, and the increase in the number of charging piles is far from catching up with the number of electric vehicles, there is still a large gap in the future charging market.
In 2021, the State Council has issued central documents such as the "Fourteenth Five-Year Plan" for the construction of new infrastructure and the "Action Plan for Carbon Peak by 2030", which have plans for the development of the new energy charging market. And with the provincial and municipal government policies, more than 20 provinces and municipalities have already proposed the layout of the charging pile industry in their "14th Five-Year Plan" outlines.
Henan Province in China belongs to the new energy demonstration and promotion area, Zhengzhou is a first-tier city in China, but there is still a public charging pile and electric vehicle ratio is not coordinated site, accelerate the development of new energy charging market is still the top priority of the Zhengzhou Municipal Government's work, in order to gradually achieve new energy vehicles and charging piles to adapt to the coordinated development.

fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=0844493c157bd51f9f68107ad74d6863

fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=d6005830b3cea1a6f24f150185be82a2

fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=e7745cc8abce5eb19cb49dca16ae50de

Hydrogen Fuel and EV Charge Solutions AG
address: Maximilianstrasse 35 A
80539 Munich

Commercial register: HRB 234833
Register court: Munich Local Court

Represented by:
Ms. Xia Zhao
Director:
Eduard William Rudolf
Contact details
https://evchargeholding.com/#contact


28.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Hydrogen Fuel and EV Charge Solutions AG
Maximilianstraße 35a
80539 München
Germany
Phone: 089 99888-0
ISIN: DE000A2GS6K1
WKN: A2GS6K
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich
EQS News ID: 1385655

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1385655  28.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1385655&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Munich Brand Hub AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten