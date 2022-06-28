DGAP-News: Hydrogen Power and EV Charge Solutions AG facing a high demand for the new charging stations and queues at their existing charging stations in China.

DGAP-News: Hydrogen Fuel and EV Charge Solutions AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Hydrogen Power and EV Charge Solutions AG facing a high demand for the new charging stations and queues at their existing charging stations in China.



28.06.2022

The hot wave came and went, and there was another round of queuing for charging of new energy vehicles at the company's charging stations.

The taxi owners who charge at the company's stations say that cars consume electricity quickly in summer, sometimes even needing to be charged twice a day, and that there are often no available charging posts and long queues to wait.

The company's charging stations are almost always faced with full capacity.

The Official data shows that the number of new energy vehicles in China reached 10 million in 2021, compared to the cumulative number of charging infrastructure in the country is less than 2 million units, the ratio of vehicles to piles is seriously disproportionate, and the increase in the number of charging piles is far from catching up with the number of electric vehicles, there is still a large gap in the future charging market.

In 2021, the State Council has issued central documents such as the "Fourteenth Five-Year Plan" for the construction of new infrastructure and the "Action Plan for Carbon Peak by 2030", which have plans for the development of the new energy charging market. And with the provincial and municipal government policies, more than 20 provinces and municipalities have already proposed the layout of the charging pile industry in their "14th Five-Year Plan" outlines.

Henan Province in China belongs to the new energy demonstration and promotion area, Zhengzhou is a first-tier city in China, but there is still a public charging pile and electric vehicle ratio is not coordinated site, accelerate the development of new energy charging market is still the top priority of the Zhengzhou Municipal Government's work, in order to gradually achieve new energy vehicles and charging piles to adapt to the coordinated development. Hydrogen Fuel and EV Charge Solutions AG

